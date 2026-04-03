Pyramids thrash ENPPI to reach the Egyptian Cup final

Pyramids secured their place in the Egyptian Cup final following a resounding 4-0 victory over ENPPI on Friday evening at Petrosport Stadium, as the Sky Blues continued their march towards a second title in their history.

Pyramids started the match strongly, with Mostafa Ziko opening the scoring early on in the 14th minute, before Nasser Maher doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute.

In the second half, the team maintained their attacking pressure, with Nasser Maher stepping up again to add the third goal in the 54th minute, before Mahmoud Zallaka rounded off the scoring with a fourth goal just six minutes later.

With this victory, Pyramids have secured a place in the final against Zed Club, scheduled for 10 May, in a rematch with a sense of revenge after the two sides met in the previous final, in which Pyramids claimed their first title in 2024.

For their part, ENPPI continued to rely on their young players, with the match seeing the participation of players born in 2005 and another born in 2007, an approach that underscores the club’s commitment to giving opportunities to emerging talent despite the harsh result.