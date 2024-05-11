Norwich vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship play-off semi-final

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Traditional giants Leeds United and Norwich will take their Premier League promotion battle to the Championship play-offs when the two sides face off at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Both sides suffered defeats in the final matchday of the regular season ahead of their first-leg clash, as the Canaries and Whites went down 1-0 and 1-2 against Birmingham City and Southampton, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norwich vs Leeds United kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Carrow Road

The Championship play-off semi-final match between Norwich City and Leeds United will be played at Carrow Road in Norwich, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm BST on Sunday, May 12, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Norwich vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship play-off semi-final match between Norwich City and Leeds United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

Norwich boss David Wagner will not be able to call for the services of Liam Gibbs, Onel Hernandez and Ashley Barnes on account of knocks.

It could be a similar XI from the Birmingham defeat, although Jonathan Rowe is in line for a start in midfield.

Norwich possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, McCallum; Sorensen, McLean; Sara, Nunez, Sainz; Sargent

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Barden Defenders: Hanley, Gibson, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher Midfielders: Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, McLean, Fassnacht Forwards: Sargent, Van Hooijdonk, Sainz, Rowe

Leeds United team news

Attacker Patrick Bamford is sidelined with a knee injury, while winger Daniel James is pushing for a return after recovering from his setback.

The only change that Leeds manager Daniel Farke may think of is the introduction of Archie Gray at right-back.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Roberts, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, Gyabi, Summerville, James, Anthony Forwards: Piroe, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Norwich City and Leeds United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 24, 2024 Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City Championship October 21, 2023 Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United Championship March 13, 2022 Leeds United 2-1 Norwich City Premier League October 31, 2021 Norwich City 1-2 Leeds United Premier League February 2, 2019 Leeds United 1-3 Norwich City Championship

Useful links