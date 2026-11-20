Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac found himself addressing an unexpected rival ahead of Saturday's trip to Borussia Monchengladbach: Grand Theft Auto VI. After learning that striker Fabio Silva had already downloaded the hit video game, the veteran coach shared a hilarious warning for his sleep-deprived players.
Kovac addresses unexpected gaming distraction
Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac had an unusual concern to address ahead of his side's return to Bundesliga action: the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Asked at Thursday's press conference whether the eagerly anticipated video game had dominated dressing room chatter, the Croatian tactician offered a humorous response.
While Dortmund prepare for Saturday's trip to Borussia Monchengladbach, Kovac admitted several members of his squad were likely engrossed in the new release. He joked that he hoped his players were not staying up late into the night exploring the open-world title.
PlayStation confusion and a warning to players
Kovac quickly revealed his own lack of gaming knowledge when asked if he owned a PlayStation 5, before warning his squad not to let late-night sessions ruin their body clocks. When a reporter noted that forward Fabio Silva had already downloaded the game, Kovac accepted the reality inside his dressing room.
"I don't have one," Kovac said regarding the console. "I reached the age at which I'm out. I believe I heard or read some time ago that this game was coming out. I hope my lads haven't been playing deep into the night. How does one do something like that these days? Per app or does one need hardware?"
He added: "Okay, then I'll act on the assumption that they are playing it. I hope they don't play it so excessively that they can't tell day from night anymore. That could be problematic."
Dressing room birthdays take priority
Despite acknowledging the buzz surrounding Rockstar Games' eighth main Grand Theft Auto instalment, Kovac insisted his squad had far better reasons to celebrate on Thursday. He shifted the focus back to team spirit by highlighting two birthdays inside the Dortmund camp.
"But today is a wonderful day not just because of the fact that this game is being released, but because we also have two in-house birthdays with Costa [Konstantinos Karetsas] and Joey [Veerman]," Kovac continued. "That's much more important than this game. But I have heard that a few are intensively involved."
Returning focus to Bundesliga title push
Once the laughter subsided, Kovac refocused attention on Dortmund's demanding schedule leading up to the winter break. Unbeaten in nine league matches and sitting level on points with leaders Bayern Munich, BVB face eight fixtures in 29 days.
Dortmund will need every player sharp and well-rested when they kick off against bottom-placed Gladbach on Saturday afternoon. Kovac knows his side cannot afford any sluggishness if they want to maintain pressure at the top of the table.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.