Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of the Netherlands' World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Dutch server and stream the action live. All of the Netherlands' games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster NOS (via NPO 1 or the NPO Start app).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Netherlands?

In the Netherlands, the official and exclusive broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held entirely by the public broadcaster, Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS).

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

NOS (NPO 1): As the national public broadcaster, NOS will broadcast matches live for free on network television. You can catch all of the Oranje's group stage fixtures - including their highly anticipated opening match against Japan - and the World Cup Final without needing a paid subscription via standard cable or digital antenna.

📱 Digital & Free Streaming

NPO Start & NOS.nl: For comprehensive digital access, the tournament will be available completely free to stream for viewers inside the country. Fans can watch all the live match feeds, catch up on on-demand highlights, and view expert studio analysis on mobile, tablet, or smart TV devices using the NPO Start app or the official NOS website.



