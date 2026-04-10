Moroccan star is contemplating a move away from Serie A

Moroccan midfielder Nael El-Ainaoui is weighing up a move away from Italian side Roma due to limited playing time.

The Morocco international joined Roma last summer from French club Lens for €23 million, signing a contract until 2030.

According to Radio Roma, the midfielder has struggled to secure regular game time and is weighing his options.

He has started only eight times this term, a tally he views as inadequate, strengthening his desire for a change of scenery.

Across all competitions, he has appeared in 28 matches, logging 1,362 minutes and contributing one goal and one assist.



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The limited game time has clearly hindered his form, as he has yet to establish himself in the Giallorossi lineup.

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