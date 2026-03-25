Milan: the truth about André

Milan and André: a marriage that was never meant to be.

It all seemed settled when the Rossoneri, through an Italian agent, had agreed every detail of the transfer with Corinthians: a deal worth €15 million plus €2 million in bonuses and a 20% share of any future resale, with the player ready to relinquish the 30% of hisregistration rights held by himself and the agency representing him, just to sign a five-year contract with the Milan club.

However, the objections of manager Dorival Junior, the protests of the fans and the U-turn by president Stabile, who decided not to sign the documents to approve the transfer, have slowed down the deal, leaving Milan at a crossroads: to make a further bid or to take the matter to FIFA, backed by the preliminary agreement already signed with Corinthians.

So what is the situation now?

As reported by Matteo Moretto in a video on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian-language YouTube channel, negotiations for the midfielder born in 2006 have effectively reached a standstill and are unlikely to result in a successful outcome.The chances of seeing André in Rossonero colours are now very slim, given the involvement of Benfica, but above all of Atlético Madrid, who are making moves to assess the feasibility of the deal.