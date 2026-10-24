Mikel Arteta issues fierce challenge to returning Martin Zubimendi as Arsenal midfield battle heats up

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Mikel Arteta has sent a clear message to Martin Zubimendi and his returning stars, insisting that reputation alone will not be enough to break back into a winning Arsenal side. As the Gunners prepare for their clash with Everton, the manager is demanding total commitment from those looking to displace his current starters.

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Zubimendi faces a battle for minutes

Arteta has welcomed Zubimendi and Piero Hincapie back to full training, but he was quick to remind his squad that places in the starting eleven must be earned on the training pitch. While Hincapie is expected to be in the matchday squad for the upcoming Everton game, the focus remains on how Zubimendi will integrate back into a midfield that is currently firing on all cylinders. The Spanish international has struggled with injuries since early October, and Arteta was blunt about the midfielder's path back to the first team. Despite his obvious quality, there will be no shortcuts for the former Real Sociedad man as he looks to reclaim his spot in the engine room.

"Piero trained with us and he's available for tomorrow. [Zubimendi] had a few [opportunities], then he had the injury and it's true that he had one game where he was almost fully available to play some minutes. From now, he needs to earn the right to play, but he's been exceptional, whatever the role that he had to assume, and I expect that from every player, and he's a player that deserves more minutes at the moment," the manager said on the club's official website.

Midfield goal threat keeps pressure high

One of the primary reasons for the increased competition is the goal-scoring form of Arsenal’s current midfield options. With the likes of Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes, and Martin Odegaard all finding the back of the net recently, the Gunners are no longer solely reliant on their front three for offensive output. Arteta views this clinical edge from deep as a non-negotiable requirement for anyone hoping to feature in his tactical setup for the remainder of the season.

"It goes for all the midfielders. Martin has already scored a few goals, Bruno has done the same, Declan has done the same. That's what we need in relation to the position they play on the day, that they have that licence and especially the aggression to penetrate and to damage the opposition," Arteta explained.

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Defensive dilemmas at the Emirates

The competition for places is not restricted to the midfield, as the right-back position has become a fascinating battleground between Jurrien Timber and Ben White. Both players have reached significant milestones recently, with Timber making his 100th appearance for the club and White closing in on the 200-game mark. The tactical flexibility provided by both defenders gives Arteta a variety of options depending on the specific threats posed by the opposition, ensuring that neither player can afford a drop in performance levels.

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"It's a contribution between the two of them, and we're really lucky to have them both. I think the way they both started the season is really, really positive. They're giving us so much, and it's good numbers for them," Arteta remarked.

Gunners boss demands a relentless mindset

The North London club has enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign, securing victories in 11 of their opening 13 fixtures across all competitions. This consistency has created a high bar for those returning from the treatment room, with the Spaniard insisting that his players maintain a relentless mindset regardless of their individual status or past contributions.

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"We have really good options because they're in the right mindset. I'm extremely proud of the chemistry and the desire we have created among the players who both start and finish the game," Arteta concluded.