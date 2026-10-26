Matthias Jaissle reveals the half-time truth bomb that finally ended Newcastle's dismal losing streak

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Matthias Jaissle admitted his Newcastle United side had to overcome a major mental block before roaring to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace . The Magpies had struggled to impose themselves during a cagey opening period at Selhurst Park before a tactical reset changed the game.d

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Jaissle identifies the handbrake issue

The Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle has opened up about the blunt half-time instructions that helped his side secure a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Magpies had entered the contest on the back of a frustrating run of defeats, and the pressure was beginning to mount on the German head coach as he searched for a formula to ignite his stuttering attack. Goals from William Osula and Harvey Barnes eventually settled the tie in South London, lifting Newcastle to seventh in the Premier League table.

It was a historic result for the Tyneside club, marking their first victory at Selhurst Park in six years. Speaking after the match, Jaissle admitted that he had to challenge his players during the interval to be more daring in their approach. "In the first half we weren't bad out of possession, but we did not have an offensive mindset. We had the handbrake on. In the second half we moved and we deserved to win," the former Red Bull Salzburg boss said, as quoted by Chronicle Live.

Dedic makes a triumphant return

While the goalscorers will grab the headlines, the performance of Amar Dedic was arguably the most significant tactical takeaway for Jaissle. The Bosnian international, who has recently been sidelined with injury, returned to the starting line-up at right-back and looked like the player who dominated the early weeks of the campaign. He was heavily involved in both goals, providing the assist for Barnes to double the lead.

Jaissle was quick to praise the impact of the marauding defender, noting that his absence had been keenly felt during the team’s recent dip in results. "We have missed him. Due to his injury situation, he is getting better and better. We have seen how much of an impact he has. He helps a lot with our way of playing," Jaissle noted.

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Demands unity after Selhurst Park relief

The atmosphere in the Newcastle dressing room was reportedly electric following the final whistle, with the players celebrating a result that ends talk of a crisis. Jaissle highlighted the importance of unity within the squad, suggesting that the team’s success depends on their ability to maintain the intensity they displayed after the break at Selhurst Park.

"It was a tough game in the first half. We couldn’t get our reward for our intensity. In the second half, it was much better. If we are all together - this journey can be successful," the German coach added.

Building momentum for the festive period

Newcastle have now shifted their complete focus toward a high-stakes double-header against Everton, with pivotal encounters scheduled across both the Carabao Cup and the Premier League. These two demanding trips to Merseyside are poised to provide a rigorous and comprehensive test of the Magpies' recent resurgence, granting Jaissle a prime opportunity to forge an impressive winning run before the hectic winter calendar and Christmas festivities officially get underway.