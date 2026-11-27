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Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose could not hide his admiration for his players after witnesssing a truly historic European night at the Vitality Stadium. Despite falling a goal behind and being reduced to ten men, the Cherries produced a stunning turnaround to defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 and cement their growing reputation on the continent.

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Cherries roar back to sink Celta

Bournemouth’s incredible transformation under Rose reached new heights on Thursday as the Premier League side secured their tenth consecutive victory in all competitions. Facing a difficult trip to Celta in the Europa League league phase, the Cherries appeared to be heading toward a frustrating evening after Bafode Diaktie was sent off during the first half. With a goal deficit to overcome and a player short, the odds were stacked heavily against the visitors.

However, a spirited second-half performance saw Alvaro Rodriguez and Rayan find the net to turn the game on its head. The manager was quick to credit the psychological fortitude of his players, who refused to accept defeat despite the circumstances. "What a team, what a spirit, what an energy,” the German manager said following the final whistle. “I’m really proud after being one player less, 1-0 down,” he told BBC Radio Solent.

Tactical flexibility and individual brilliance

The comeback was not just a product of willpower but also significant tactical adjustments that Rose implemented to balance the side after the red card. One of the standout performers in this regard was David Brooks, who was asked to fill a defensive void that few expected him to master. The versatility shown by the Welsh international allowed the Cherries to maintain their shape while still posing a threat on the counter-attack during the second period.

Rose admitted that the victory was less about rigid systems and more about the players' ability to step up in difficult moments. "I said to Ty (Tyler Adams), sometimes it’s not about tactics and formations and stuff like this," Rose explained. "Brooksy did a great job when we got one player less, he played just right defender like he played it for 10 years. We changed in the right moment, everyone did his job on a really high level."

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Momentum shifts and belief

The turning point arrived shortly after the interval when Bournemouth found their equalizer, a goal that completely altered the psychological dynamic of the match. With the scores level, the English side seemed to find a second wind, pressing Celta high up the pitch despite their numerical disadvantage. Rose highlighted that the early goal in the second half was the catalyst for the relentless pressure that eventually led to the winner.

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"We created the momentum after the half-time with the first goal and we were just relentless," the former RB Leipzig boss added. The manager noted that the squad’s conviction was the deciding factor: "We never stopped to believe in this win and that’s why big, big, big congratulations to the team."

No rest for relentless Cherries

There is little time for Rose and his squad to bask in their European heroics, as Bournemouth return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. Carrying the momentum of a 10-match winning streak, the Cherries will be eager to keep their domestic surge rolling.

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Attention will then turn back to the continent on Thursday, December 10, when Bournemouth host Viktoria Plzen in their next Europa League fixture. Another victory on home soil would put Rose’s side on the brink of locking down a coveted top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the knockout rounds.