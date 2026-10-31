Manuel Akanji issues Inter warning ahead of Milan derby as Nerazzurri eye massive Scudetto advantage

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Manuel Akanji has sent a clear message to his Inter teammates ahead of Saturday’s mouth-watering Derby della Madonnina, warning that they cannot afford another sluggish start against their city rivals AC Milan. The Swiss defender believes the Rossoneri must be forced to earn every opportunity as the two Italian giants prepare for a clash that could have major implications for the title race.

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High stakes in the Derby della Madonnina

Inter head into Saturday clash sitting at the top of the Serie A standings alongside Lazio. The Nerazzurri boast an unbeaten record in the 2026-27 campaign, having secured 25 points from eight wins and a draw.

In contrast, AC Milan are desperate to recover from a 4-2 defeat to Bologna, which marked their first league loss of the season. A victory for Inter would establish a commanding 10-point advantage over their city rivals, severely damaging the Rossoneri's title hopes.

Despite their league dominance, Cristian Chivu's men have developed a habit of falling behind early, rescuing 13 points from losing positions this term. Furthermore, Inter have struggled in this fixture recently, failing to beat Milan in their last seven attempts, including five defeats and two draws, since April 2024.

'We cannot give away easy goals'

Addressing Inter's tendency to concede first, the defender demanded total focus. "It’s not easy to give an explanation. It’s not that we start badly, but sometimes we make mistakes and concede goals," the Swiss international told Sky Sport Italia. "We can’t afford to do that, especially against the big teams. Sometimes you might get away with it, especially if the opponents don’t convert the chances they create. We know that we can’t start like that against Milan, we can’t give away easy goals. They will have to work hard to score."

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Asked what it takes to break their winless streak against the Rossoneri, he said: "The desire to win. That’s what counts in a derby. We have to show it from the first minute and not just bring a sense of hunger, but the desire to go and win. Mentality is what drives desire.”

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Scudetto race and calendar congestion

While a win would create a massive gap in the table, Akanji is keeping his feet on the ground. "It’s still early, but of course it would be great to win this game," he acknowledged. "The teams close to us are picking up points and it will be difficult to stay up there. For us, the derby is one of the most important games of the season, we want to get the three points.

"Last year, Milan showed us their low block and played intelligently. We can’t give away easy chances. We all have to defend and make things difficult for them. We have to take advantage on transitions when we have the ball."

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He also highlighted the lingering physical toll of a relentless fixture list, compounded by the expanded 2026 World Cup.

"It’s not just about that, we have to think about the last few years as well. Before that, there was the Club World Cup and the Euros the summer before," he added. "Fortunately, next year, there will be a proper break. When you play as much as that, starting again straight away is difficult.

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"You might be happy, maybe you had a good World Cup, maybe you need a rest, but there’s no time. The body responds to the present, the mind less so. It’s not easy. I’m 31 years old now, we have to think and play as a team. We want to finish well before the international break.”

Tactical battles await on Saturday

Inter will step onto the pitch knowing that a fast start is imperative to shaking off their recent derby demons. Overcoming their bitter rivals will not only consolidate their position at the Serie A summit but also prove their ability to manage gruelling physical demands before the international window.