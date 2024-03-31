Manchester City vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League leaders Arsenal travel to face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon in a blockbuster showdown that could shape the Premier League title race as we enter the final stretch of the 2023-24 season.

Having enjoyed the English top-flight's summit spot throughout the international break, Mikel Arteta's side enter this weekend's action above Liverpool only on goal difference and boast a narrow one-point lead over reigning treble-winners City.

The visitors can increase the gap with Man City to four points if they can record their first victory at the Etihad Stadium since January 2015.

Arsenal were 2-1 victors over Brentford in their last league outing, while the Sky Blues played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with fellow title rivals Liverpool at Anfield before sealing progression to the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to a comfy 2-0 last-eight victory over Newcastle United.

Manchester City vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 31, 2024, for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City could be without the services of defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker, both of whom picked up injuries on England duty.

Manuel Akanji, Matheus Nunes and Kevin de Bruyne have all been declared fit, while Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson is likely to start in goal for Pep Guardiola's side after recovering from a muscle injury.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Doku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Arsenal team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said in his pre-match presser that there is a chance that Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli are fit and available for Sunday's potentially title-deciding clash at the Etihad.

Saka was forced to withdraw from the England squad last week with a minor muscle issue, while Magalhaes pulled out from Brazil duty due to an Achilles problem. Martinelli has not played since the beginning of the month, when he sliced his foot during a 6-0 victory against Sheffield United.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey are also expected to be available after featuring against Queens Park Rangers in a behind-closed-doors friendly over the international break, leaving ACL victim Jurrien Timber as their only major long-term absentee.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 8, 2023 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City Premier League August 6, 2023 Manchester City 1-1 Arsenal Community Shield April 27, 2023 Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal Premier League February 16, 2023 Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City Premier League January 28, 2023 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal FA Cup

