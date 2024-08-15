This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch Premier League
Richard Greenwood

How to watch Premier League football in the 2024-25 season

Premier LeagueTV Guide & Streaming
An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Premier League game broadcast live throughout the season

Sky Sports

Sky hold the majority of the rights to the Premier League in the UK with 128 live games per season.

For many of us, we don’t know where we’d be without the Premier League season. The summer months are spent feeling a little lost until it all kicks off again in August and each season we become blessed with more live coverage than ever before. 

This year is no different and across the season, there are hundreds of games you can tune in for as the biggest teams fight for supremacy and a number more battle it out for Premier League survival. But where can you watch the action?

Well, as you can see, there are a few options, with different sports subscription services having different volumes of access to different games. In the UK, domestic rights to watch live Premier League matches are split across three platform: Sky Sports, TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport, and Prime Video, all of which have rights to show the English top flight until the end of 2024/25. 

As usual, the BBC also continues to provide highlights through its Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 programming later in the evenings on matchdays.

Upcoming Premier League fixtures on UK TV schedule

DateGameKick-Off TimeChannel
Friday, August 16, 2024Manchester United vs. Fulham20:00Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Saturday, August 17, 2024Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool12:30TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Saturday, August 17, 2024West Ham United vs. Aston Villa17:30Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Sunday, August 18, 2024Brentford vs. Crystal Palace14:00Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Sunday, August 18, 2024Chelsea vs. Manchester City16:30Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Monday, August 19, 2024Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur20:00Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Saturday, August 24, 2024Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United12:30TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Saturday, August 24, 2024Aston Villa vs. Arsenal17:30Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Sunday, August 25, 2024AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United14:00Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Sunday, August 25, 2024Liverpool vs. Brentford16:30Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR

You can see a list of the upcoming Premier League games to watch in the table above.

