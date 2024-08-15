How to watch Premier League football in the 2024-25 season

For many of us, we don’t know where we’d be without the Premier League season. The summer months are spent feeling a little lost until it all kicks off again in August and each season we become blessed with more live coverage than ever before.
This year is no different and across the season, there are hundreds of games you can tune in for as the biggest teams fight for supremacy and a number more battle it out for Premier League survival. But where can you watch the action?
Well, as you can see, there are a few options, with different sports subscription services having different volumes of access to different games. In the UK, domestic rights to watch live Premier League matches are split across three platform: Sky Sports, TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport, and Prime Video, all of which have rights to show the English top flight until the end of 2024/25.
As usual, the BBC also continues to provide highlights through its Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 programming later in the evenings on matchdays.
Upcoming Premier League fixtures on UK TV schedule
|Date
|Game
|Kick-Off Time
|Channel
|Friday, August 16, 2024
|Manchester United vs. Fulham
|20:00
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
|Saturday, August 17, 2024
|Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool
|12:30
|TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
|Saturday, August 17, 2024
|West Ham United vs. Aston Villa
|17:30
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
|Sunday, August 18, 2024
|Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
|14:00
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
|Sunday, August 18, 2024
|Chelsea vs. Manchester City
|16:30
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
|Monday, August 19, 2024
|Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|20:00
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
|Saturday, August 24, 2024
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United
|12:30
|TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
|Saturday, August 24, 2024
|Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
|17:30
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
|Sunday, August 25, 2024
|AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
|14:00
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
|Sunday, August 25, 2024
|Liverpool vs. Brentford
|16:30
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
You can see a list of the upcoming Premier League games to watch in the table above.