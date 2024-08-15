How to watch Premier League football in the 2024-25 season

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Premier League game broadcast live throughout the 2023-24 season

For many of us, we don’t know where we’d be without the Premier League season. The summer months are spent feeling a little lost until it all kicks off again in August and each season we become blessed with more live coverage than ever before.

This year is no different and across the season, there are hundreds of games you can tune in for as the biggest teams fight for supremacy and a number more battle it out for Premier League survival. But where can you watch the action?

Well, as you can see, there are a few options, with different sports subscription services having different volumes of access to different games. In the UK, domestic rights to watch live Premier League matches are split across three platform: Sky Sports, TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport, and Prime Video, all of which have rights to show the English top flight until the end of 2024/25.

As usual, the BBC also continues to provide highlights through its Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 programming later in the evenings on matchdays.

Upcoming Premier League fixtures on UK TV schedule

Date Game Kick-Off Time Channel Friday, August 16, 2024 Manchester United vs. Fulham 20:00 Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Saturday, August 17, 2024 Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool 12:30 TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate Saturday, August 17, 2024 West Ham United vs. Aston Villa 17:30 Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Sunday, August 18, 2024 Brentford vs. Crystal Palace 14:00 Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Sunday, August 18, 2024 Chelsea vs. Manchester City 16:30 Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Monday, August 19, 2024 Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Saturday, August 24, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United 12:30 TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate Saturday, August 24, 2024 Aston Villa vs. Arsenal 17:30 Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Sunday, August 25, 2024 AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United 14:00 Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Sunday, August 25, 2024 Liverpool vs. Brentford 16:30 Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR

You can see a list of the upcoming Premier League games to watch in the table above.