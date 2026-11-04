Premier League civil war erupts as rival clubs demand SECOND investigation into Manchester City finances

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A major rift has emerged between Premier League clubs as a selection of rivals push for a fresh investigation into Manchester City’s financial affairs. Despite the Etihad giants already facing the fallout of 114 guilty verdict, there is a growing appetite to scrutinise the club’s books for the period following 2018.

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Fresh scrutiny for the Manchester giants

Following September's confirmation that Manchester City were found guilty of 114 financial charges, several top-flight rivals are now demanding further action, according to reports. The initial verdict covered alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018, but there is mounting pressure to examine the club's financial conduct in the years since.

However, this push has created a distinct split among Premier League chief executives. While some factions want immediate scrutiny of the post-2018 period, others are hesitant to trigger another drawn-out legal battle that could further damage the division's reputation.

Questions over sponsorship deals

A major point of contention stems from the independent commission's findings regarding City's sponsorship agreements. The initial ruling highlighted deals that were allegedly disguised as owner investment. According to The Independent, rival executives remain sceptical that these practices abruptly stopped, questioning if anything actually changed after 2018.

The commission also established that the club and their Abu Dhabi-based sponsors were related parties. Rival officials believe that if this relationship remained unaltered, it provides a solid foundation for additional charges in subsequent seasons.

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Conversely, the ongoing saga has already caused widespread disillusionment across English football. Some chief executives fear that pursuing a second case could create severe awkwardness for the sport, preferring instead to draw a line under the ordeal rather than initiate another lengthy probe.

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Evidentiary hurdles and strategic threats

Any new investigation faces significant logistical obstacles. The original charges relied heavily on a trove of leaked emails published by Der Spiegel in 2018. Rival clubs acknowledge that securing the same level of hard evidence for the post-2018 period remains highly unlikely.

Despite this, the looming threat of a secondary probe is being viewed by some executives as a strategic bargaining chip. There is a belief that threatening further action could pressure City into accepting their impending punishment, preventing them from endlessly dragging out the current case with appeals.

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This proposed secondary scrutiny covers a highly successful era for the club. The eight-year period in question coincides with Pep Guardiola delivering six Premier League titles, raising the stakes significantly for the division.

Looming verdict in the New Year

Manchester City vehemently deny the charges and have appealed the initial verdict, insisting they possess "irrefutable evidence" to clear their name. A final decision regarding the appeal and subsequent punishments is expected in the New Year.

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Sanctions remain undecided, but the club faces unprecedented penalties if the guilty verdicts are upheld. A massive financial penalty, a severe points deduction, or even outright expulsion from the Premier League all remain distinct possibilities.