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Manchester City took a significant step towards the Women's Champions League knockout stages with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Hacken. On a freezing night in Gothenburg, Andree Jeglertz's side relied on their star power from the bench to break the deadlock and secure all three points. The result moves the Women's Super League side into third place in the league-phase table with just one game remaining.

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Impact from the bench makes the difference

After a frustrating first half in which Manchester City struggled to find a breakthrough on a snow-covered artificial surface, the introduction of Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw at the interval proved inspired. The pair, who have been vital to City's domestic success, immediately changed the dynamic of the contest. Their presence provided the visitors with the clinical edge they had lacked during the opening 45 minutes in Sweden.

The breakthrough finally arrived ten minutes after the restart, albeit in somewhat fortunate circumstances. Hemp found herself in the right place at the right time when Emma Ostlund attempted to clear the ball, only for it to ricochet off the England international and nestle into the bottom corner of the net.

City continued to apply pressure, searching for a cushion to avoid a tense finale. Mary Fowler thought she had doubled the advantage shortly after, finding the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside as Yui Hasegawa was adjudged to be in an offside position in front of home goalkeeper Jennifer Falk.

Shaw seals the points in Gothenburg

Shaw, often the focal point of the City attack, demonstrated her world-class quality to put the game beyond reach in the 77th minute. Latching onto a perfectly weighted long-range pass from Hemp, the Jamaican forward displayed immense strength to hold off a defensive challenge before sliding a composed finish past Falk.

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City had an opportunity to extend their lead to 3-0 in stoppage time after Aivi Luik was penalised for a foul on Shaw, resulting in a penalty. However, Fowler failed to convert from the spot as her effort was saved.

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City climb to third with Austria Vienna finale looming

The victory lifted City's tally to nine points and moved them up to third place in the Champions League standings, one point ahead of Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea, all of whom have a game in hand.

City have just one league-phase fixture remaining, when they host bottom-placed Austria Vienna on 16 December.

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City's squad depth proves decisive

Following a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Chelsea that saw the Blues leapfrog them to the top of the Women's Super League, manager Jeglertz made five changes to rest his key players, though City were initially thwarted by an inspired first-half display from former Liverpool loanee Jennifer Falk, who twice denied Aoba Fujino, reacted sharply to save Grace Clinton's header and parried a fierce strike from Rebecca Knaak to keep the scores level at the break.

Although Hacken held Chelsea to a frustrating 0-0 draw in London in their most recent Champions League outing, Manchester City's strength in depth proved decisive, with their substitutes making a significant impact. Jeglertz's side will now be aiming to beat Austria Vienna in their final league-phase fixture to secure a top-four finish, which would allow them to bypass the play-offs and progress directly to the quarter-finals.