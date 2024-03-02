Luton Town vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Luton Town and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After FA Cup exits, both Luton Town and Aston Villa will aim to stay relevant in their respective domestic battles in the Premier League when they clash at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Although the Lions are still involved in the Europa League this season, Unai Emery's men will be looking to build on their league wins over Fulham and Nottingham Forest to gain ground on a top-four finish.

Whereas Luton are desperate to snap a losing run of four games in all competitions after losing out 6-2 to Manchester City in the fifth round of the cup tournament.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Kenilworth Road

The Premier League match between Luton Town and Aston Villa will be played at Kenilworth Road in Luton, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 2, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Luton Town vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Luton Town team news

Amari'i Bell was forced off in the Man City loss, joining all of Mads Andersen, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Dan Potts, Jacob Brown, Marvelous Nakamba and Tom Lockyer in the Luton infirmary.

Meanwhile, Issa Kabore is back after being ineligible from facing his parent club on Tuesday night, and January signing Daiki Hashioka could come off the bench again after making his debut in the same game.

Luton Town possible XI: Kaminski; Osho, Mengi, Burke; Ogbene, Barkley, Clark, Doughty; Chong, Morris; Woodrow

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Osho, Kabore, Hashioka Midfielders: Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Woodrow, Ogbene

Aston Villa team news

Emery suggested that Pau Torres' withdrawal in the 4-2 win over Forest last Saturday was a precautionary measure, but none of Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Jhon Duran, Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa would be available for selection due to injuries.

So, Ollie Watkins will be primed to continue leading from the front for the Villans, with Douglas Luiz supporting from the middle.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Tielemans; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Luton Town and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 29, 2023 Aston Villa 3-1 Luton Town Premier League August 10, 2016 Luton Town 3-1 Aston Villa Carabao Cup July 23, 2013 Luton Town 2-0 Aston Villa Club Friendly April 25, 1992 Luton Town 2-0 Aston Villa Premier League October 5, 1991 Aston Villa 4-0 Luton Town Premier League

