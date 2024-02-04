GOAL brings you all of this season's leading marksmen from England's top flight - who will come out on top?

The race is once again on for a coveted Premier League Golden Boot, with established superstars set to battle it out for the prestigious crown of the English top-flight's leading goal scorer.

Erling Haaland stands heads and shoulders – figuratively, literally – above his Premier League colleagues in the top scorer stakes for the 2023/24 season. He has to be, he was that lethal in front of goal last season as the Norwegian hitman set a new single-season Premier League goals record (36 goals) en route to the Golden Boot award in 2022/23.

Runner-up Harry Kane who, in most other years, would have walked away with the crown last time out after netting 30 strikes, has left Spurs for German giants Bayern Munich, so it will be interesting to see who Haaland will face for the Golden Boot in 2023/24.

Man United's Marcus Rashford, who rediscovered his scoring boots last season, Newcastle United's pair (Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak), and a host of potent attackers at Liverpool (Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo) or Arsenal (Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli) are all good shouts.

With nets set to bulge on a regular basis throughout the 2023-24 campaign, GOAL is on hand to record the exploits of the most prolific marksmen around.