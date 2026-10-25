Luis Enrique brushes off Ballon d'Or clash as PSG's top-of-the-table showdown with Lyon is moved to Monday

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Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has made his feelings perfectly clear regarding the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony, which now clashes with his side's rescheduled Ligue 1 fixture against Lyon. The Spanish manager insisted he has no interest in the individual awards gala as he prepares his squad for a crucial domestic battle at the Parc des Princes.

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Rescheduling issues at the Parc des Princes

The usual rhythm of the Ligue 1 calendar has been disrupted this weekend due to external factors in the French capital. Originally slated for Sunday evening, the high-profile encounter between PSG and Lyon has been pushed back to Monday. This decision was made following a request from the prefecture of police, citing the need to manage large-scale demonstrations planned across the city throughout the weekend.

This logistical shift creates a direct conflict with the Ballon d'Or ceremony held in London, meaning the French champions will be on the pitch while the world's best players are being honoured. It is a repeat of a similar scheduling clash from 2025, when the Parisians faced Marseille during the gala.

The shift in timing also means that the PSG squad will be in the city while other major events take place, including a match of NFL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints.

Luis Enrique dismisses individual accolades

However, Enrique appeared completely unfazed by the situation when addressing the media on Saturday morning. When asked if he would be keeping an eye on the events unfolding in London, Enrique was characteristically blunt about his priorities. "No, it doesn't interest me," the former Barcelona said, as quoted by RMC Sport.

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"I stay focused on Monday. If it’s better for the current situation, I accept it. Sunday is a special day because there is an American football match, and the current situation. You have to be ready. I have no problem playing on Monday. We have shown what kind of team we are," he added.

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Impact on the PSG squad and nominees

The clash is particularly notable given that PSG boasts several players on the shortlist for the prize. The club currently has ten nominees, including the reigning holder Ousmane Dembele, who is currently dealing with a hamstring issue. While the fit members of the squad will be required for the Lyon match, those sidelined by injury may still make the trip to England to represent the Ligue 1 giants.

Enrique acknowledged the individual quality within his ranks but maintained that the team's collective goals far outweigh any personal trophies. "We have many players who can win this Ballon d'Or. But we will see who will win it, but it will not change anything in what we are looking for as a team," he explained.

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Navigating an injury-hit roster

The squad's preparations have been complicated by recent physical setbacks. Key defender Marquinhos is struggling with a thigh problem, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is facing a long period on the sidelines after suffering a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. These absences mean Enrique must reshuffle his tactical deck for the visit of Lyon.

Despite the high-profile nature of the Ballon d'Or, the manager is clearly prioritising the fitness and focus of his available players. For a coach who has always preached the importance of the group over the individual, the Monday night lights of the Parc des Princes offer a much more important stage than a red carpet in London.