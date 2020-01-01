‘Liverpool need a Bruno Fernandes and Havertz fits the bill’ – Molby wants ‘something different’ at Anfield

The former Reds midfielder believes Jurgen Klopp needs some extra guile to add to the graft that he possesses in a hard-working engine room

need to find their own version of Bruno Fernandes, says Jan Molby, with Kai Havertz considered a decent option to fill a similar role for the Reds as the Portuguese playmaker does at .

Those at Old Trafford moved to add another creative midfield influence to their ranks during the January transfer window.

Fernandes has made an immediate impact in English football, with the 25-year-old quickly becoming a talismanic figure in a United side that is looking to break out of a rut they have been stuck in for far too long.

Liverpool have no such worries, with the 2019 winners looking to wrap up a first top-flight title triumph in 30 years. There are, however, areas of their star-studded squad that could do with reinforcing – amid much talk of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner being drafted in alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp has also seen it suggested that he should be in the market for another No.10, having never replaced Philippe Coutinho, and Molby feels the success of Fernandes in Manchester has further highlighted the need for more guile to be added to the graft in Liverpool’s engine room.

The Reds legend told Hotel Tia: “It might hurt me to say this a little bit, but if you look at the impact Bruno Fernandes has had at Manchester United, now I would love Liverpool to sign that type of a midfield player. [I want] a midfield player that brings something different to what [James] Milner or [Naby] Keita or [Georginio] Wijnaldum or [Jordan] Henderson brings.”

Liverpool appear to have little interest in bringing Brazil international Coutinho back onto their books, having seen him struggle at and during a loan stint at .

There is, however, a player in the that Molby believes the Reds should be targeting, with Bayer Leverskusen starlet Kai Havertz attracting interest from across Europe at 20 years of age.

“I would dearly love us to get one,” Molby added on the search for another ball-player. “Who would that be? We could go back to , they play Monday night, Leverkusen, the young boy Kai Havertz looks a really, really good player.

“Let's wait and see and see what kind of money Liverpool have available to make transfers, but I think there are plenty of exciting young players out there.”