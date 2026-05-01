Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Middlesbrough will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 12:30.

The TV channel and live stream options for Wrexham vs Middlesbrough are listed below. The match is available to watch in the UK on Sky Sports+, which you can access via the link provided.

Wrexham host Middlesbrough at SToK Cae Ras in a Championship fixture that carries enormous consequences for both clubs. With the regular season reaching its conclusion, sixth place and a playoff berth are still very much up for grabs.

For Wrexham, the stakes could scarcely be higher. Phil Parkinson's side suffered a 3-1 defeat at Coventry on the final day of the previous round of fixtures, a result that left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread heading into this match.

The Red Dragons sit sixth in the Championship table, but their grip on that position is fragile. A win here is not just desirable — it may be necessary to secure the playoff football that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's club have been chasing all season.

Middlesbrough arrive in north Wales in strong form and with their own ambitions very much intact. Michael Carrick's side sit fourth in the table and have won four of their last five Championship matches, making them a formidable opponent at any ground.

The visitors thrashed Watford 5-1 in their most recent outing, a performance that underlined their attacking threat and their readiness for the pressure of a promotion push. Boro have not come to Wrexham to make up the numbers.

This fixture, then, is a genuine six-pointer between two clubs who could yet meet again in the playoffs — or who could settle the matter of who progresses right here on the final day.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham vs Middlesbrough, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Wrexham vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Wrexham ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been confirmed by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team news becomes clearer.

Middlesbrough also have no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. No projected XI has been released. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Wrexham head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five Championship fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Coventry, a result that dented their playoff push. Before that setback, Parkinson's side had produced back-to-back wins, beating Oxford 1-0 away and Stoke 2-0 at home. Those two victories followed successive defeats to Birmingham, where they lost 2-0, and Southampton, where they were beaten 5-1. Across those five matches, Wrexham scored five goals and conceded eleven.

Middlesbrough have been in considerably sharper form, recording three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-1 win over Watford, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday. A 2-2 draw at Ipswich and a 2-2 draw at Swansea bookend a single defeat, a 1-0 loss at Portsmouth. Boro scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches, with consecutive wins in their two most recent games pointing to a side building momentum at the right moment.





Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last match MID 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Middlesbrough 1 - 1 Wrexham 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The two clubs have met once in the last five recorded fixtures between them. In October 2025, Middlesbrough hosted Wrexham in a Championship match that ended 1-1, with neither side able to claim the three points. That is the only head-to-head result available in this dataset, meaning the upcoming fixture at SToK Cae Ras will be a significant opportunity for one club to establish an early psychological edge ahead of what could be a playoff meeting.

Standings

In the Championship table, Middlesbrough sit fourth while Wrexham are sixth, meaning both clubs are currently positioned within the playoff places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: