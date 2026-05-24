Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham and Leeds will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 16:00.

West Ham vs Leeds is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports Football, with streaming options through Sky Go and Now TV for those without a full Sky subscription. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

West Ham host Leeds United at London Stadium in what amounts to one of the most charged Premier League fixtures of the final week. For the Hammers, the stakes could not be higher — relegation is closing in fast.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost three consecutive league matches and sit 18th in the table. A defeat here, combined with results elsewhere, could confirm their drop to the Championship. The atmosphere inside the London Stadium is likely to reflect that pressure.

Leeds arrive in a far more settled position. Daniel Farke's team sit 14th and have little left to play for in terms of survival, but momentum tells a different story. The Whites have won two of their last three Premier League outings and will fancy their chances against a West Ham side low on confidence.

Jarrod Bowen remains the focal point of West Ham's attack, and the captain carries the weight of a club fighting for its Premier League life. Reports have linked him with a summer exit, with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea all said to be monitoring his situation — which adds an uncomfortable subplot to his final appearances in claret and blue.

For Leeds, Brenden Aaronson has emerged as a genuine creative force this season, winning over supporters who were initially sceptical after his return to Elland Road. The American has shown he can operate effectively as either a wide player or a central No.10, and his energy will be central to how Farke sets up at the London Stadium.

Both clubs have history in this fixture, and recent meetings have rarely been short of incident. With West Ham desperate for points and Leeds with nothing to fear, the conditions are set for an open and competitive match.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch West Ham vs Leeds, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch West Ham vs Leeds with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Nuno Espirito Santo is without Adama Traore and Lukasz Fabianski through injury, though neither absence fundamentally reshapes the side. The projected XI sees Mads Hermansen start in goal, with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Malick Diouf, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Axel Disasi forming the defensive unit. Jarrod Bowen, Mateus Fernandes, Tomas Soucek, Pablo, Crysencio Summerville, and Valentin Castellanos are named in the expected lineup.

Daniel Farke is dealing with a longer injury list. Ilia Gruev, Noah Okafor, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, and Sean Longstaff are all sidelined, with no suspensions adding to the absentees. Leeds' projected XI lines up with Karl Darlow in goal, Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol, and Joe Rodon in defence, and Brenden Aaronson, Jayden Bogle, Ao Tanaka, Ethan Ampadu, and James Justin in midfield, with Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

West Ham arrive in poor shape. Nuno's side have lost their last three Premier League matches, conceding seven goals across those games. The most recent was a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle, a result that edged them closer to the Championship. Before that run, they beat Everton 2-1 and drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace, but those results feel distant now. Across their last five, West Ham have managed just one win from five, scoring three goals and conceding six.

Leeds have been considerably more consistent. Farke's team beat Brighton 1-0 in their most recent outing and drew 1-1 at Tottenham the week before. A 3-1 win over Burnley earlier in May showed their attacking capability. Their only defeat across the last five came in the FA Cup against Chelsea. In the Premier League specifically, Leeds have lost just once in their last four, scoring five goals and conceding four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in April 2026, when the sides drew 2-2. Before that, Leeds beat West Ham 2-1 at Elland Road in October 2025 in the Premier League. West Ham hold a slight edge across the five most recent encounters, winning two to Leeds' two, with one draw, though the balance of results has shifted in recent seasons. Goals have been a feature of this fixture — the five meetings have produced 18 in total.

Standings

West Ham sit 18th in the Premier League table, deep in the relegation zone, while Leeds are 14th. The gap between the two sides reflects the very different pressures each club carries into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham vs Leeds today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: