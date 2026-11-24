How to watch Watford vs Blackburn Rovers with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 25 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Vicarage Road Stadium

Watford host Blackburn Rovers at Vicarage Road in the Championship, with the home side looking for answers near the bottom of the table.

The Hornets arrive on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Sheffield United on November 21. It was their third loss in five league games, and it left them with a lot to fix.

Goals have been hard to come by at Vicarage Road. Watford have scored only three times across their last five outings and kept just two clean sheets in that run.

Blackburn travel south in steadier shape under Tony Mowbray. They sit 13th and drew 2-2 at Burnley on November 22, a result that followed a 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Rovers have not been consistent, though. A 4-0 loss at Swansea City and a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City are still fresh, so Mowbray's side can be beaten when they lose control of a game.

These two have been hard to separate lately. Their last five league meetings produced two wins each and a draw, and the most recent one finished 1-1.

Here is what we know about how to follow the game, plus the latest on form, team news and the table.

Official broadcast information for Watford vs Blackburn Rovers is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added here as soon as they are confirmed.

Team news & squads