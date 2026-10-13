EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Poundland Bescot Stadium

Today's game between Walsall and Fulham Academy will kick off at 19:00.

Gemini

Walsall vs Fulham Academy is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Walsall host Fulham Academy at the Bescot Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Southern Group B.

The Saddlers come into this fixture off the back of a mixed run in League Two, picking up points in their most recent outings but still searching for the kind of consistency that would make them genuine contenders in the division. However, they are unbeaten in their first nine league games of the season, the club's longest unbeaten start to a campaign since 1979/80.

Fulham's academy side arrive with a record that reflects the unpredictable nature of reserve team football. They have shown they can compete against strong opposition but have also been on the wrong end of heavy defeats in this competition.

For Walsall, this is an opportunity to bounce back in the EFL Trophy after a difficult night in their previous group stage outing against Stevenage. Home advantage at the Bescot gives them a platform to impose themselves.

Fulham Academy will be eager to build on the positives from their Premier League 2 campaign, where they have shown real attacking intent across recent matches.

For details on how to watch this EFL Trophy fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Walsall vs Fulham Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Walsall head into this match having gone unbeaten in their first nine League Two outings of the season, most recently drawing 1-1 with both Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers. Before that run, they picked up a 2-0 win over Port Vale and a goalless draw with Rochdale, though a 6-1 defeat to Stevenage in the EFL Trophy stands as a stark outlier. Across their last five matches, the Saddlers have scored five goals and conceded nine, with that Stevenage result accounting for the bulk of the damage.

Fulham Academy's recent record is one of contrasts. They won back-to-back Premier League 2 matches against Newcastle United Academy and Burnley Academy before drawing 3-3 with Aston Villa Academy. A 3-1 loss to Chelsea Academy and a 6-1 defeat to Leicester City in the EFL Trophy followed, leaving them with two wins, one draw and two losses from their last five outings. They have scored 13 goals across those games but have also conceded 18, underlining an open and attacking style that has not always been matched by defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 EFL Trophy Walsall WAL 1 Fulham Academy FUL 0 FT 1 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

These two sides have met once in the available record, with Walsall winning 1-0 at home against Fulham Academy in the EFL Trophy in September 2024. That result gives the Saddlers the advantage in this fixture's recent history, and they will be looking to repeat the outcome on their own ground.

Standings

Southern Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Stevenage STE 2 2 0 0 8 2 +6 6 W W 2 Leicester City LEI 2 1 0 1 7 3 +4 3 L W 3 Fulham Academy FUL 2 0 1 1 1 6 -5 1 D L 4 Walsall WAL 2 0 1 1 1 6 -5 1 D L Qualification to next stage

In Southern Group B of the EFL Trophy, both teams are within touching distance of a qualification place, making this a match with real stakes for progression in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Walsall vs Fulham Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: