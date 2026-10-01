UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Wales and Norway will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Wales vs Norway is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Wales host Norway at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, October 1, in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League A group phase. The Dragons return to home soil after back-to-back away fixtures, looking to register their first points of the campaign in front of the Red Wall.

Craig Bellamy's side have made a difficult start, losing to both Portugal and Denmark on the road. Despite those consecutive defeats, Bellamy has been vocal in defending his players' right to compete at this level, insisting they earned their place in the top tier.

Norway arrive in Cardiff with their Nations League campaign already showing more promise. They beat Denmark 3-2 on Matchday 1 before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Portugal last time out, a result that left them second in the group standings.

The visitors carry genuine attacking threat. Erling Haaland leads the line for Stale Solbakken's side, though Norway's camp has not been without its distractions this week following a controversy involving the striker and a Manchester City press conference request.

There is also a fitness concern surrounding Norway captain Martin Odegaard, who was left limping after a late challenge from Bernardo Silva during Sunday's defeat to Portugal. His availability for this fixture is a significant question for the visitors.

Wales have not won in six matches and sit bottom of Group 4 with no points. A home crowd and a familiar venue give Bellamy's players their best opportunity yet to change that.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Wales vs Norway live.

How to watch Wales vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Craig Bellamy names a projected XI that includes Danny Ward in goal, with a back line of Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, and Ben Davies. Brennan Johnson, Josh Sheehan, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu, and Sorba Thomas are named in midfield and attack, with Kieffer Moore leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Wales, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Stale Solbakken's projected XI features Orjan Nyland between the posts, with Torbjorn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, Fredrik Aursnes, and Julian Ryerson in defence. Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, and Patrick Berg form the midfield, with Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, and Antonio Nusa in attack. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for Norway at this stage, though Odegaard's fitness is a concern following the challenge he sustained against Portugal.

Form

Wales have lost all three of their most recent competitive fixtures and are without a win in five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their last outing was a 2-0 loss to Denmark in the Nations League, following a 1-0 defeat to Portugal in Matchday 1. Prior to the Nations League campaign, they drew 1-1 with both Ghana and Northern Ireland in friendly fixtures. Wales have scored four goals and conceded six across their last five matches.

Norway have won two and lost two of their last five games, with one further result from the World Cup run also factoring in. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Portugal, but before that they beat Denmark 3-2 in their Nations League opener. Norway also won back-to-back World Cup knockout matches against Brazil and Ivory Coast during the summer. They have scored nine goals and conceded eight across their last five outings and have not kept a clean sheet in any of those matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2011, when Wales won 4-1 at home in a friendly. Before that, Wales recorded a 3-0 win over Norway in a 2008 friendly, while a 2004 friendly between the sides ended 0-0. Norway won 3-2 in a 2001 World Cup qualifier, and the sides drew 1-1 in the corresponding home fixture for Wales in 2000. Across the five recorded meetings, Wales hold three wins to Norway's one, with one draw.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Norway NOR 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 L W 3 Denmark DEN 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Wales WAL 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Wales sit fourth and bottom of Group 4 without a point from their opening two matches, making Thursday's home fixture a must-win if they are to stay in contention. Norway are second in the group, meaning a win in Cardiff would strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wales vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: