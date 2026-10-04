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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoWales
Cardiff City Stadium
team-logoDenmark
Watch it on BBC TwoWatch it on BBC iPlayer
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How to watch today's Wales vs Denmark UEFA Nations League A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Wales vs Denmark
Wales
Denmark
UEFA Nations League A

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Wales and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4
Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Wales and Denmark will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Wales vs Denmark is available to watch live in the UK on BBC Two and via BBC iPlayer. The match is also being broadcast on S4C and S4C Online, with additional streaming available through the BBC Sport Website.

BBC Two

BBC Two

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BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer

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S4C

S4C

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S4C Online

S4C Online

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BBC Sport Website

BBC Sport Website

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Wales host Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium in a UEFA Nations League A group fixture that carries real urgency for Craig Bellamy's side.

Wales arrive at this match sitting bottom of Group 4, having lost their opening two Nations League games. A third defeat would effectively end their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals, making this a must-win on home soil.

Bellamy has been defiant in the face of those early setbacks, insisting his players have earned their place among Europe's elite. Cardiff City Stadium's atmosphere has long been one of Wales' most reliable assets, and the Red Wall will need to be in full voice.

Denmark come into this fixture in second place in the group, though their own campaign has been uneven. Brian Riemer's side beat Wales 2-0 earlier in the group phase but then suffered a 4-2 defeat to Portugal, a result that left them needing points to stay in contention at the top of the standings.

Riemer has spoken publicly about Portugal's reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo, though that debate feels secondary to Denmark's immediate need to pick up a result on the road.

TV channel and live stream information for Wales vs Denmark is listed below.

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How to watch Wales vs Denmark with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wales vs Denmark Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
Formation
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
4-2-3-1
D. WardD. WardN. WilliamsN. WilliamsJ. DasilvaJ. Dasilvateam-logoB. CabangoB. DaviesB. DaviesD. JamesD. Jamesteam-logoL. CullenJ. JamesJ. JamesE. AmpaduE. Ampaduteam-logoS. Thomasteam-logoL. KoumasM. HermansenM. Hermansenteam-logoJ. MaehleJ. AndersenJ. AndersenO. ProvstgaardO. Provstgaardteam-logoR. KristensenP. HoejbjergP. Hoejbjergteam-logoM. DaramyM. HjulmandM. HjulmandV. FroholdtV. FroholdtG. IsaksenG. IsaksenR. HoejlundR. Hoejlund
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
4-2-3-1
Wales

Starting XI

Denmark

Manager

  • C. Bellamy
  • B. Riemer

Craig Bellamy has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Wales squad. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Brian Riemer is similarly yet to name his side, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported for Denmark at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

WAL

WAL - Form

GHA
D1-1
ROU
L2-1
POR
L1-0
DEN
L2-0
NOR
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
DEN

DEN - Form

CZE
L2-2
COD
D0-0
NOR
L3-2
WAL
W2-0
POR
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Wales have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 2-1 home victory over Norway — their first win in League A. That result ended a run of back-to-back Nations League defeats to Portugal and Denmark, and broke a six-game winless streak. Wales have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five outings, suggesting a side capable of scoring but still vulnerable at the back.

Denmark have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to Portugal, a result that followed their earlier 2-0 win over Wales in this same group. They have scored eight goals across their last five matches but conceded eight as well, pointing to an open, attack-minded side that has struggled for defensive consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

WalesDrawDenmark
1
0
4
UEFA Nations League A
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
FT
European Championship
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
4
FT
UEFA Nations League B
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
1
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
FT
UEFA Nations League B
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
FT
Friendlies
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
0
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
1
FT
2Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

Denmark hold a clear edge in recent meetings between these sides. The most recent encounter came in this Nations League group phase, when Denmark won 2-0 away from home. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Denmark have won four times to Wales' one, with the aggregate goals firmly in Denmark's favour. Wales' solitary win in that run came at a 2008 friendly, underlining just how difficult this fixture has historically been for the home side.

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PortugalPortugalPOR
330073+49
W
W
W
2
DenmarkDenmarkDEN
310267-13
L
W
L
3
NorwayNorwayNOR
310256-13
L
L
W
4
WalesWalesWAL
310224-23
W
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Wales sit bottom of Group 4, while Denmark are second. With Portugal leading the group, both sides need a positive result here to keep their quarter-final ambitions alive — Wales to avoid elimination, Denmark to stay within reach of top spot.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wales vs Denmark today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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