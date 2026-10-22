Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Doosan Arena Plzen

Today's game between Viktoria Plzen and Levski Sofia will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.





Viktoria Plzen host Levski Sofia at the Doosan Arena in Plzen in a Europa League fixture that both clubs need to get right.

Radoslav Kovac's Plzen side have endured a turbulent run in European competition. Back-to-back Europa League defeats, including a heavy 0-3 loss to Union St. Gilloise, left them searching for answers before a 3-0 win over Mlada Boleslav offered some domestic relief. Their most recent Europa League outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Ferencvaros, which keeps the pressure on at home.

Levski Sofia arrive under Julio Velazquez with momentum building. A 2-0 away win over Cherno More Varna in the Bulgarian First Professional League was followed by a 1-1 draw at NEC Nijmegen in the Europa League, a result that shows the Sofia side can hold their own on the road in European football.

Plzen will lean on home advantage at the Doosan Arena, where their support can make a real difference. But Velazquez's side have shown they are not here to make up the numbers.

Both clubs are outside the automatic qualification positions in the Europa League, which gives this match a sharper edge. Points matter now, and neither side can afford to fall further behind.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Radoslav Kovac takes charge of Viktoria Plzen for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad news becomes clearer.

Julio Velazquez leads Levski Sofia into the match, with team news for the away side also yet to be confirmed. No injuries or suspensions have been reported at this stage, and further details will follow ahead of the game.

Form

Viktoria Plzen head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 win away at Jablonec in the Czech First League, though that followed a 2-1 Europa League defeat to Ferencvaros. Earlier in the run, they suffered a 0-3 loss to Union St. Gilloise in Europe. Plzen have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches, with their European form the clear concern.

Levski Sofia come into this game with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-2 cup win over Spartak Pleven, and they drew 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen in the Europa League before that. A 0-1 defeat to Salzburg in Europe remains their only loss in that run. Sofia have scored five goals and conceded two across those five matches, and their defensive record on the road stands out.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have only one recorded meeting on file, a 3-3 draw in a club friendly played in January 2013, when Levski Sofia hosted Viktoria Plzen. With no competitive head-to-head history between the sides, this Europa League fixture is effectively new ground for both clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Levski Sofia sit in 24th place while Viktoria Plzen are in 31st. Both clubs are outside the positions that guarantee progression, meaning this match carries real weight for either side with an eye on climbing into the qualification spots.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: