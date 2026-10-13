Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Lyse Arena

Today's game between Viking and Bayern Munich will kick off at 20:00.

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Viking vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bayern Munich travel to Stavanger to face Viking at the Lyse Arena in the Champions League on October 13, with Vincent Kompany's side looking to consolidate their strong position among the competition's leading clubs.

Viking arrive in confident domestic form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. The Norwegian side will be eager to make the Lyse Arena a hostile environment, though they know the scale of the task against one of Europe's most decorated clubs.

Bayern head into this fixture off the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, a result that left Kompany's squad with plenty to reflect on after four goals were disallowed and the woodwork was struck twice from 29 shots.

Harry Kane leads the Bayern attack and continues to be the club's most prominent figure, with president Herbert Hainer publicly backing the England captain as his Ballon d'Or candidate. Michael Olise is also expected to feature, with the club having moved firmly to shut down transfer speculation surrounding the Frenchman despite reported interest from Real Madrid.

Joshua Kimmich, whose place in the Germany national team setup has been a subject of debate during the international break, is set to start in midfield and will be looking to impose himself at club level.

Manuel Neuer takes his place in goal despite attracting scrutiny following a costly error in the Bundesliga, with sporting director Max Eberl publicly reaffirming the veteran goalkeeper's status as the club's number one.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich live.

How to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Viking arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions for a record of W4-D0-L1. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Brann in the Eliteserien on October 9, and they also recorded a commanding 8-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in September. Their only defeat in this run came against VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, where they lost 3-1. Across their last five matches, Viking have scored 14 goals and conceded six.

Bayern's last five results show a record of W3-D2-L0. Their most recent match was the 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, and they also drew 0-0 with Schalke 04 in September. Their biggest result in this period was a 7-0 win over Union Berlin, and they beat Bodoe/Glimt 5-0 in the Champions League. Bayern have scored 15 goals and conceded just two across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Viking and Bayern Munich. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich sit second, placing them among the competition's frontrunners. Viking are positioned 29th, underlining the scale of the challenge facing the Norwegian side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: