Today's game between Tunisia and Japan will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 05:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Tunisia vs Japan are listed below.

Tunisia and Japan meet at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on Saturday, June 20 in a Group F fixture that could define both nations' World Cup 2026 campaigns. With both sides needing points, the stakes at the 50,000-capacity Guadalupe venue are clear.

Tunisia arrive under new management following a brutal opening. Hervé Renard has taken charge after Sabri Lamouchi's dismissal in the wake of a 5-1 defeat to Sweden, and the Eagles of Carthage need an immediate response to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

Japan, by contrast, carry genuine momentum into this fixture. Hajime Moriyasu's side came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands in their Group F opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, a result that announced the Samurai Blue as a credible threat in this tournament.

Daichi Kamada's late equaliser against the Dutch drew particular attention, with the midfielder crediting the influence of his former Crystal Palace and Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner for his transition into a deeper defensive role that has reinvigorated his international career.

For Tunisia, this is a must-win situation in all but name. Having bowed out at the group stage on each of their six previous World Cup appearances, Renard's side know that a defeat here would almost certainly end their tournament before it has truly begun.

Japan, sitting second in Group F after their opening draw, will back themselves to extend their unbeaten run. After memorable victories over Germany and Spain in Qatar four years ago, the Samurai Blue have shown they are capable of beating anyone on their day.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tunisia vs Japan live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tunisia vs Japan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tunisia head coach Hervé Renard is expected to name the following projected XI: Abdelmouhib Chamakh; Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery, Omar Rekik; Elias Achouri, Ellyes Skhiri, Rani Khedira; Ismael Gharbi, Hannibal Mejbri; Firas Chaouat. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu is set to field: Zion Suzuki; Shogo Taniguchi, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Hiroki Ito; Ritsu Doan, Yukinari Sugawara, Kaishu Sano, Daizen Maeda; Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura; Ayase Ueda. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if new information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 8 T. Kubo

Form

Tunisia have struggled badly in the lead-up to this fixture, losing four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their World Cup opener on June 15, a result that cost head coach Sabri Lamouchi his job. Prior to that, they lost 5-0 to Belgium and 1-0 to Austria in back-to-back friendlies. Their only win across the five-match run came against Haiti, a 1-0 victory in March. Across those five games, Tunisia have scored just two goals and conceded 12.

Japan arrive in far better shape, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their World Cup group opener on June 14. Before that, they beat Iceland 1-0, England 1-0, and Scotland 1-0 in consecutive friendlies, and defeated Bolivia 3-0 in November. Japan have scored seven goals and conceded three across their last five outings, keeping three clean sheets in the process.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 victory for Japan in a friendly played on October 17, 2023. Across the four recorded head-to-head fixtures, Japan have won three times and Tunisia have won once. The sides' only World Cup meeting came on June 14, 2002, when Tunisia hosted Japan and lost 2-0.

Standings

In Group F, Japan currently sit second while Tunisia are bottom in fourth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tunisia vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: