Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa

Today's game between Torreense and Sunderland will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

Torreense vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Sunderland travel to the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria on October 15 to face Torreense in the Europa League, with Regis Le Bris's side looking to steady themselves on the continental stage after a turbulent run of Premier League results.

The Black Cats arrive in Portugal in need of a response. Back-to-back league defeats — a 2-0 loss to Brighton and a 5-3 hammering at Manchester City — have left Sunderland sitting 15th in the Europa League standings, and the pressure to pick up points in Europe is real.

There is, however, reason for confidence. Sunderland showed they can handle continental football when they beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in their previous Europa League fixture, a result that demonstrated discipline and a capacity to grind out results away from the Premier League spotlight.

Torreense present a different kind of test. Luis Tralhao's side compete in Liga Portugal 2 domestically and sit 10th in the Europa League table, but they are not without threat — a 1-2 win away at Lillestroem earlier in the campaign showed they can travel and perform.

Off the pitch, captain Granit Xhaka carries the distraction of a recently resolved legal matter, having received a two-year probation and a suspended fine connected to a fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Le Bris will be eager for the focus to return firmly to football.

TV channel and live stream details for Torreense vs Sunderland are listed below.

How to watch Torreense vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Torreense are managed by Luis Tralhao, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris also has no confirmed squad news or injury list available at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Torreense head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Tondela in Liga Portugal 2, though they did claim a Europa League win away at Lillestroem before that. Across those five matches, Torreense scored four goals and conceded four, reflecting a side capable of results but prone to inconsistency.

Sunderland arrive with two wins and three defeats from their last five outings. The most recent was a 2-0 Premier League loss to Brighton, which followed a 5-3 defeat to Manchester City — a run that underlines the defensive fragility Le Bris must address. The Black Cats did beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in Europe and Hull City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup during that period, scoring five goals and conceding nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

There is no previous head-to-head data available for meetings between Torreense and Sunderland, making this a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Torreense sit 10th and Sunderland are 15th, with both sides in the lower half of the standings and in need of a positive result to improve their continental position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Torreense vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: