Today's game between Sweden and Tunisia will kick-off at 15 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Sweden vs Tunisia is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams available via ITVX and STV Player.

Sweden and Tunisia open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group F at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, with both sides knowing a positive result here sets the tone for everything that follows.

Graham Potter's Sweden arrive as the more fancied European outfit, bringing physical structure and tactical discipline to a tournament they qualified for through a demanding UEFA path. They are not here to make up the numbers.

Tunisia, under Sabri Lamouchi, bring a different set of qualities. The Eagles of Carthage have built a reputation for defensive organisation and rapid transitions, and they are preparing for their third consecutive World Cup appearance. Breaking the group stage for the first time remains the ambition.

Group F also contains the Netherlands and Japan, meaning points from this opening fixture carry real weight. Neither side can afford to give ground to the other before the group reaches its decisive final round.

Sweden's pre-tournament preparations were mixed. A draw with Greece and a defeat to Norway in June friendlies raised questions, though their World Cup qualification record showed resilience when it mattered, including wins over Poland and Ukraine.

Tunisia's build-up was more troubling. A 5-0 defeat to Belgium in their final warm-up match on June 6 was a sobering result, and Lamouchi will need a sharp response from his squad at the first time of asking.

For TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time, everything you need is listed below.

How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sweden are managed by Graham Potter for this tournament. No injury or suspension data has been confirmed ahead of the match, and no probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tunisia head into the fixture under Sabri Lamouchi. As with Sweden, no specific injury or suspension information is currently available, and the projected XI has not yet been confirmed. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sweden head into the tournament with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Greece on June 4, following a 3-1 defeat to Norway three days earlier. Better performances came during World Cup qualification, where Sweden beat Poland 3-2 and won 3-1 away to Ukraine. Across those five matches, Sweden scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Tunisia's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five outings. The most alarming result was a 5-0 defeat to Belgium on June 6, their final warm-up before the tournament. A 1-0 defeat to Austria preceded that, though Tunisia did record a 1-0 win over Haiti in March. They have conceded eight goals across their last five matches and scored just two.





Head-to-Head Record

SWE Last match TUN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Tunisia 1 - 0 Sweden 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is extremely limited in the available data. The only previous meeting on record ended in a 1-0 win for Tunisia, played as a friendly on February 12, 2003, in a match staged at Tunisia's home. With just one meeting to reference, there is little historical pattern to draw from.

Standings

In Group F, Sweden currently sit third and Tunisia fourth in the early standings table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Tunisia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: