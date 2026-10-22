Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Today's game between Sturm Graz and Marseille will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Sturm Graz vs Marseille is available to watch live on HBO Max and TNT Sports 7. TNT Sports coverage is accessible via Sky, with subscription details available through their official channels.





Sturm Graz host Marseille at the Graz-Liebenau Stadium in their latest Europa League fixture, with both clubs desperate for points in a competition that has offered each of them more frustration than reward so far.

Fabio Ingolitsch's side arrive on the back of a statement 6-1 thrashing of Grazer AK in the Bundesliga last weekend, a result that will have lifted confidence ahead of a European test that carries real consequence. Their continental campaign, though, has been a different story — a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in their previous Europa League outing left them sitting 26th in the table.

Marseille travel to Austria carrying their own complicated baggage. Bruno Genesio's side lost 1-0 to Olympiacos in their last Europa League match, a result that dropped them to 31st in the standings with zero points from two European games. The pressure on them to deliver on the road is considerable.

There is, at least, a more encouraging picture in Ligue 1. Marseille put five past Angers last weekend in a 5-2 win, with Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri both on the scoresheet. That attacking form will need to travel to Graz if Genesio is to avoid a third successive Europa League defeat.

Sturm Graz have shown they can hurt teams in front of their own supporters, and Marseille's defensive record — seven goals conceded in their last five matches across all competitions — will not have gone unnoticed by Ingolitsch's coaching staff.

This is a fixture between two clubs who need a result, and both will know that a loss here could effectively end their realistic ambitions in this competition before November arrives.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabio Ingolitsch has not confirmed a probable lineup for Sturm Graz ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the home side at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bruno Genesio similarly has no confirmed team news available for Marseille's travelling squad. No injuries or suspensions have been flagged in the current data, and lineup details will be added as they emerge ahead of the match.

Form

Sturm Graz head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a dominant 6-1 Bundesliga win over Grazer AK, and they also beat Austria Wien 2-0 earlier in October. Their defeats came against Salzburg, who beat them 3-0 in the Bundesliga, and Bournemouth, who defeated them 3-0 in the Europa League. Across those five games, Sturm Graz scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Marseille arrive with two wins and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-2 Ligue 1 victory over Angers, which followed a 1-0 Europa League loss to Olympiacos. Earlier in the run, they beat Troyes 2-0 before suffering defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Besiktas. Marseille scored 10 goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in recorded history, both encounters coming in the 1999-2000 Champions League group stage. The most recent of those meetings saw Sturm Graz win 3-2 at home on 27 October 1999. Marseille claimed the earlier fixture, winning 2-0 at home in September of that year. Each side has one victory from the two meetings.

Standings

In the Europa League, Sturm Graz currently sit 26th while Marseille are placed 31st, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the table and in need of a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: