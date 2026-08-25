Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Lamex Stadium

Today's game between Stevenage and Reading will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Stevenage vs Reading is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this Carabao Cup fixture are listed below.

Stevenage host Reading at the Lamex Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with both League One sides looking to extend their runs in the competition.

Alex Revell's Stevenage arrive having already beaten Wycombe Wanderers in the previous round, though their league form has been mixed. A draw against Burton Albion was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Oxford United last weekend, leaving them searching for consistency in the third tier.

Reading come into this fixture with some momentum behind them. Leam Richardson's side came through against Bromley in the first round and followed that with a win in the EFL Trophy, though a 4-3 league defeat to Luton Town showed there is still defensive work to be done.

These two clubs know each other well from their shared time in League One, and the Lamex Stadium has been a tight venue in recent meetings. Stevenage will back themselves at home, where they have proven difficult to beat.

Reading will be eager to progress and keep their cup run alive, with Richardson keen to build confidence across all competitions as the season takes shape.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Stevenage vs Reading, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Stevenage vs Reading with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Stevenage manager Alex Revell has not reported any confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Reading boss Leam Richardson is similarly without any officially listed absentees, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed for the away side. A projected XI will be included here once Richardson names his squad.

Form

Stevenage have recorded one win, one draw, and one loss across their last three competitive fixtures, with their cup form stronger than their league record. They beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in the Carabao Cup first round, then drew 1-1 with Burton Albion in League One before falling 2-1 to Oxford United on August 22. Including two pre-season friendlies, they have scored four goals and conceded nine across their last five matches.

Reading have won three of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon in League One on August 22, while their heaviest result in the run was a 4-3 defeat to Luton Town on August 15. They beat Charlton Athletic 3-0 in pre-season and came through against Bromley in the Carabao Cup, demonstrating an ability to score goals across different competitions.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 21, 2026, when Stevenage beat Reading 1-0 at the Lamex Stadium in League One. Across the last five head-to-head matches, all played in League One, each side has claimed two wins with one match ending level. The overall goal tally across those five games stands at five for Stevenage and three for Reading, with the home side holding a slight edge in recent encounters.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stevenage vs Reading today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: