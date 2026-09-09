Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and Galatasaray will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

This Champions League fixture is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 6. It is also available to stream via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Sporting CP host Galatasaray at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Wednesday, September 9, with both clubs opening their UEFA Champions League campaigns.

Rui Borges' side arrive in fine domestic form, having won four of their last five Liga Portugal matches. Sporting have looked sharp going forward and will be confident on home soil against Turkish opposition.

Galatasaray head to Portugal off the back of a strong start to the Süper Lig season. Okan Buruk's side have won three of their last four league outings, including a 2-3 victory away at Istanbul Başakşehir last Friday.

The Istanbul club have invested heavily this summer. Rafael Leão arrived from AC Milan for €38 million, and Turkey international Deniz Gül completed a €10 million move from FC Porto. Those additions have deepened a squad that already featured Victor Osimhen, though the Nigerian striker is currently sidelined through injury.

Leroy Sané is also in the squad despite reported frustration over his reduced role following the club's summer recruitment drive. His place in the starting XI for this fixture remains a point of interest.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live, read on.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rui Borges is without Nuno Santos and João Simões through injury for the home side. Sporting's projected XI is expected to feature Rui Silva in goal, with Gonçalo Inácio and Zeno Debast in central defence and Luís Suárez leading the attack.

For Galatasaray, Okan Buruk is dealing with a significant injury list. Victor Osimhen, Mario Lemina, Günay Güvenç, and Wilfried Singo are all ruled out. The projected XI includes Uğurcan Çakır in goal, with Lucas Torreira anchoring midfield and Baris Alper Yilmaz and Leroy Sané expected to feature in the forward line.

Form

Sporting CP enter this match with four wins and one draw from their last five competitive fixtures, scoring 12 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Nacional on September 5. They also recorded a commanding 4-0 away victory at Rio Ave in late August, underlining their attacking output in recent weeks.

Galatasaray have won three and drawn one of their last four competitive matches, with their only defeat coming in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win at Istanbul Başakşehir in the Süper Lig on September 4. They also beat Erzurumspor 4-0 earlier in August, though a 2-2 draw at Çorum FK showed they can be exposed defensively.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Sporting CP and Galatasaray is currently available for this fixture. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Sporting CP currently sit 33rd while Galatasaray are placed 14th ahead of this opening matchday fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: