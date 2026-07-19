World Cup - Final New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Argentina will kick-off at 19 Jul 2026, 20:00.

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Spain vs Argentina is available to watch live in the UK on free-to-air television. BBC One and ITV1 both hold broadcast rights for the 2026 World Cup final, meaning viewers can stream the match online via BBC iPlayer or the ITV website. Scottish viewers can also watch live through STV and the STV Player.

Spain and Argentina meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday for the 2026 World Cup final, a fixture that needs no manufactured billing to justify its place as the game's most watched event.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain side have been relentless throughout this tournament, winning all five of their matches without dropping a single point. Their semi-final dismantling of France, winning 2-0, confirmed this is a team operating at the peak of its powers.

Argentina arrive as reigning world champions and in equally ruthless form. Lionel Scaloni's side edged England 2-1 in Atlanta in the last four, coming from behind to book their place in the final, with Lionel Messi once again central to everything they produced.

The subplots are difficult to ignore. Messi, 39, faces a Spain squad packed with his Barcelona teammates, and the question of whether this is his last appearance in a World Cup final hangs over the entire occasion. Scaloni has refused to be drawn on the subject, insisting only the captain knows what comes next.

At the other end of the age spectrum, Lamine Yamal carries Spain's creative hopes and the weight of an entire generation's expectations. The teenager has been one of the players of the tournament, and Messi himself has spoken warmly about the young winger's qualities ahead of this meeting.

Marc Cucurella has added a personal dimension to the occasion, pledging to retire from international football if Spain lift the trophy. For him, completing a European Championship and World Cup double with La Roja would represent the end of a journey worth closing on the highest note.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Spain vs Argentina, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Spain vs Argentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente has no reported injuries or suspensions to contend with ahead of the final. His projected XI reads: Unai Simon; Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Pedro Porro, Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Alejandro Baena; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Lionel Scaloni also names a clean bill of health for Argentina. His projected starting lineup is: Emiliano Martinez; Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Julian Alvarez; Lionel Messi. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Spain head into the final with a perfect five-from-five record at this World Cup, winning every match across all rounds. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat of France in the semi-final on July 14. Earlier in the knockout phase they beat Portugal 1-0 and Belgium 2-1, while their group stage form included a 3-0 win over Austria. Spain have scored seven goals and conceded three across their last five matches.

Argentina have also won all five of their matches at this tournament. Their last outing was a 2-1 victory over England on July 15, overturning a one-goal deficit. They beat Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals and survived a tight 3-2 contest against Egypt in the round of 16. Across five matches, Argentina have scored 12 goals and conceded eight, showing both attacking threat and occasional defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between Spain and Argentina on record was a friendly in March 2018, which Spain won 6-1. Before that, Argentina beat Spain 4-1 in a 2010 friendly, while Spain claimed 2-1 victories in friendlies in both 2009 and 2006. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Spain hold a 3-1 advantage, scoring 11 goals to Argentina's 7.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H in the 2026 World Cup group stage, while Argentina won Group J.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: