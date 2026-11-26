How to watch Southampton vs Middlesbrough with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 27 Nov 2026 - 15:00 St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton host Middlesbrough at St. Mary's Stadium in a Championship fixture that pits sixth against first.

Tonda Eckert's side come into the game unbeaten in their last two. They drew 1-1 with Sheffield United on Tuesday night, three days after a 2-0 win over Derby County.

That result left Southampton in the top six, but the Saints have not been consistent. A 1-0 defeat at Preston North End earlier this month and a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion show how tight the margins have been.

Middlesbrough arrive as the league leaders under Kim Hellberg. They beat Swansea City 2-1 on Tuesday, following a 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

Hellberg's team have lost just once in their last five, a 2-0 defeat at Wrexham. They also kept clean sheets against Charlton Athletic and Bristol City in that run.

The sides drew 1-1 at St. Mary's in September 2025, but Middlesbrough won 4-0 at the Riverside in January. Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream.

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