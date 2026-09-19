LaLiga - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Barcelona will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Sevilla vs Barcelona is available to stream live on Disney+. Details are listed below.

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to face Sevilla in LaLiga, arriving in Andalusia as the division's form team and current table-toppers.

Hansi Flick's side head into this fixture off the back of a 7-2 demolition of Racing Santander, a result that underlined their attacking intent and made them difficult to ignore as genuine title contenders. Five wins from five across all competitions tell a compelling story about where this Barcelona squad currently stands.

Sevilla, sitting fifth in the table, are no pushovers at home. Luis Garcia's side have won three of their last five matches, including back-to-back LaLiga victories over Deportivo de A Coruña and Valencia heading into this fixture.

The timing of this match adds an extra layer of complexity for Barcelona. A goalkeeping injury concern has forced Flick into a selection decision he would rather not be making, with Joan Garcia's right knee discomfort sustained against Racing Santander leaving the manager weighing up whether to hand Wojciech Szczesny the gloves or give Dominik Livakovic his debut at the club.

Off the pitch, the fallout from the summer transfer window continues to swirl around both clubs. The Julián Álvarez situation at Atlético Madrid has drawn criticism from club legends, while Barcelona's decision to pass on striker Carlos Espí — who subsequently joined Real Madrid and scored crucial goals — is already drawing scrutiny.

For now, the focus returns to the pitch. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona live.

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Garcia must plan without Rubén Vargas, Lucas Stassin, and Arouna Sangante through injury for Sevilla. The projected XI for the hosts includes Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, with a back four of Kike Salas, Gabriel Suazo, Andrés Castrín, and Juan Iglesias. Jon Guridi, Youssouf Fofana, and Lucien Agoumé are set to operate in midfield, with Félix Correia and Robbie Ure supporting a front line that includes Miguel Ángel Sierra.

Barcelona head into this match with Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong sidelined through injury. The more pressing concern for Flick is in goal, where Joan Garcia's right knee discomfort means Wojciech Szczesny is set to start, with the projected XI also featuring Eric Garcia, Gérard Martín, Pau Cubarsí, and Xavi Espart across the back. Pedri and Rodri are named in midfield alongside Anthony Gordon, while Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, and Raphinha complete the attacking unit.

Form

Sevilla arrive at this match in reasonable shape, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Valencia on September 11, following a 0-1 victory away at Deportivo de A Coruña on September 16. Their only defeat in that run came at home to Atlético Madrid, a 1-3 loss on August 29. Across those five matches, Sevilla scored six goals and conceded eight.

Barcelona's recent record is formidable. Flick's side have won all five of their last matches, scoring 23 goals and conceding just 10 in that period. The 7-2 win over Racing Santander on September 16 was their most recent, and they also thrashed Valencia 5-0 and beat Feyenoord 5-1 in the Champions League during that run. Four consecutive wins in LaLiga — with double-digit goals scored — underlines the attacking momentum Barcelona carry into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on March 15, 2026, when Barcelona hosted Sevilla and won 5-2 in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and Sevilla one, with Sevilla's solitary victory coming on October 5, 2025, when they beat Barcelona 4-1 at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Barcelona have scored 17 goals and conceded 10 across those five encounters.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Barcelona sit top of the table in first place, while Sevilla are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: