LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Sevilla will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Real Madrid vs Sevilla is available to watch live in the UK on Premier Sports 1 and via the Premier Sports Player streaming platform. Details of how to access both are listed below.





Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga, with both sides separated by a single position in the table and looking to close the gap on the teams above them.

Jose Mourinho's side come into this fixture with momentum behind them, having beaten Villarreal in their most recent league outing and followed that up with a victory over Roma in the Champions League. The Bernabeu crowd will be expecting another home performance to build on that confidence.

Mourinho, though, must manage without Vinicius Junior, who serves the first match of a four-game suspension following his red card against Villarreal. The Brazilian's absence is a significant blow, particularly with the Clasico against Barcelona on the horizon.

Sevilla arrive in Madrid having drawn their most recent LaLiga fixture 3-3 against Levante, a result that continues a mixed run of form. Luis Garcia's side have shown they can score goals, but defensive consistency has been a problem across recent weeks.

Ard Guler and Jude Bellingham, both of whom have recently committed their long-term futures to Real Madrid with contract extensions until 2031, are expected to feature in a home midfield that carries genuine attacking threat.

For Sevilla, the trip to the capital represents a chance to prove they belong in the upper reaches of the table, though their record at the Bernabeu makes that a difficult ask.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mourinho has injury concerns to manage, with Raul Asencio and Rodrygo both sidelined for Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior is suspended and will play no part in this fixture. The projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, a back four of Dean Huijsen, Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, and Denzel Dumfries, with Yan Diomande, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham supporting Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Sevilla head coach Luis Garcia is without Miguel Angel Sierra and Marcao through injury, while Isaac Romero serves a suspension. Odysseas Vlachodimos is set to start in goal, with the projected outfield lineup featuring Kike Salas, Andres Castrin, Gabriel Suazo, and Juan Iglesias in defence, and a midfield and attack built around Youssouf Fofana, Lucien Agoume, Ruben Vargas, Felix Correia, Alfon Gonzalez, and Robbie Ure.

Form

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, where they lost 2-1. Their most recent outing was a 3-4 win over Roma in the Champions League, and they backed that up with a 1-0 league victory over Villarreal. Across the five-match run, Madrid have scored 11 goals and conceded seven, showing both attacking productivity and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Sevilla's recent form tells a more inconsistent story, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent LaLiga fixture ended 3-3 against Levante, and they suffered a 1-3 defeat to Barcelona earlier in the run. Two wins over Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia provide some balance, but the side has conceded freely, shipping a total of ten goals across the five games while scoring eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Real Madrid have dominated this fixture in recent seasons, winning four of the last five meetings in LaLiga and conceding just three goals across all five matches. The most recent encounter, played in May 2026, ended 0-1 to Real Madrid at Sevilla's ground, continuing a sequence that has seen the Andalusian side fail to beat Madrid since a result that now feels increasingly distant. Sevilla have struggled to find an answer to Madrid's quality in this fixture, and the Bernabeu setting makes the task even harder for Luis Garcia's side.

Standings

Real Madrid sit fourth in LaLiga and Sevilla fifth, meaning this fixture carries genuine weight for both clubs as they push to close the gap on the sides above them in a congested upper half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: