LaLiga - Game Week 5 12 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano is available to watch live on Disney+. Details on how to access the match are listed below.

Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga, looking to build on their Champions League momentum after a testing start to the domestic season.

Jose Mourinho's side returned to winning ways in Europe on Tuesday, edging Inter Milan 2-1 in their Champions League opener in a match that was far from straightforward. The performance raised questions about the team's discipline and consistency, with Federico Valverde publicly admitting that players did not follow Mourinho's tactical instructions during a nervy second half.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid sit third in the table after a mixed run of results. A 4-0 win over Malaga and a 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad showed their attacking quality, but a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis last weekend was a reminder that Mourinho's squad is still finding its shape.

Rayo Vallecano arrive at the Bernabeu in 14th place, carrying their own mixed form. Benat San Jose's side beat Racing Santander 3-2 last time out, though they were beaten 5-2 by Barcelona in a bruising trip to the Camp Nou earlier in the campaign.

Rayo will also be without several players through injury and suspension, which may limit their ability to cause the kind of upset they have managed at this venue in recent seasons.

For Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois will be eager to impress at the Bernabeu following reports that the club are preparing to offer him a contract extension after his display against Inter. His form and long-term future are both under the spotlight.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho has several absentees to contend with as Real Madrid prepare for this fixture. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and Raul Asencio are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Mourinho's projected XI is expected to feature Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back four of Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, and Marc Cucurella. Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga are set to operate in midfield alongside Arda Guler, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior leading the attack.

Rayo Vallecano head into the match with their own injury concerns, with Augusto Batalla, Isi Palazon, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd, and Marash Kumbulla all sidelined. Fran Perez and Jorge de Frutos are suspended and will also miss the trip to the Bernabeu. Benat San Jose's projected lineup is expected to include Dani Cardenas in goal, a back four of Adria Pedrosa, Florian Lejeune, Pathe Ciss, and Andrei Ratiu, with Pedro Diaz, Unai Lopez, and Oscar Valentin in midfield, and Alvaro Garcia, Sergio Camello, and Giorgi Tsitaishvili in attack.

Form

Real Madrid have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Champions League win over Inter Milan, and they also posted convincing LaLiga victories against Malaga (4-0) and Real Sociedad (4-1). The two defeats came against Real Betis (1-0 in LaLiga) and Espanyol, though that loss came away from home. Across the five matches, Madrid have scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 LaLiga win over Racing Santander. Their heaviest defeat in that run was a 5-2 loss to Barcelona, and they also fell to Sevilla (2-1) and lost 3-0 to Ipswich Town in a pre-season friendly. Rayo scored eight goals across the five matches while conceding 12.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Real Madrid win at the Bernabeu in LaLiga in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won two, Rayo Vallecano have won none, and two matches have ended as draws, with one match finishing 3-3 at Vallecas in December 2024. Real Madrid have scored eight goals in those five meetings, with Rayo netting six.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Madrid sit third while Rayo Vallecano are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: