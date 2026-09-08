Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Inter will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 5. Streaming is also available via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid host Inter Milan at the Estadio Bernabeu in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Jose Mourinho's side welcome Cristian Chivu's Nerazzurri to the Spanish capital in what promises to be a compelling European night.

Mourinho heads into the fixture under pressure after a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in LaLiga last weekend. The Portuguese manager has since directed sharp criticism at VAR over controversial decisions involving Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, and the mood around the club carries an edge heading into European competition.

Mbappe, who won the Golden Shoe at this summer's World Cup, arrives in the Champions League with Ballon d'Or ambitions firmly stated. The French captain has spoken openly about his individual targets, and the Bernabeu stage offers him the perfect platform to press his case.

Inter arrive in Madrid with momentum firmly behind them. Chivu's side produced a remarkable comeback against Napoli in Serie A, overturning a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 through a Lautaro Martinez stoppage-time winner, extending their perfect start to the domestic season.

The Nerazzurri also confirmed the long-term commitment of young striker Pio Esposito this week, with the 2005-born forward signing a contract extension through to 2032. The news adds to a positive atmosphere around a squad that claimed the Serie A and Coppa Italia double last season.

Both teams enter the Champions League in contrasting moods. Real Madrid are navigating injury and suspension concerns, while Inter carry the confidence of a side that has not lost a competitive match this season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mourinho is without a significant portion of his squad for the Bernabeu opener. Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Endrick, Thiago Pitarch, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all ruled out through injury, while Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga, and Bernardo Silva are suspended. The projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Antonio Ruediger forming the defensive line, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella as wing-backs, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in midfield, Brahim Diaz supporting, and Vinicius Junior alongside Mbappe in attack.

Inter travel to Madrid with only Djed Spence absent through injury and no suspensions to contend with. Chivu's projected XI shows Josep Martinez in goal, a back three of Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Aurel Bisseck, with Federico Dimarco and Andy Diouf providing width, Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, and Nicolo Barella in midfield, and Francesco Pio Esposito partnering Lautaro Martinez up front.

Form

Real Madrid have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and recording no draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in LaLiga, a result that followed back-to-back league wins over Malaga (4-0) and Real Sociedad (4-1). Across the five matches, Madrid scored 10 goals and conceded two, though the Betis defeat broke a run of three consecutive clean sheets in victories.

Inter have won all five of their last five matches without a single defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-2 comeback win over Napoli in Serie A, and they also beat Cagliari 1-0 and Monza 4-1 in the league. Across those five games, Chivu's side scored 11 goals and conceded just two, with their defensive record across the run pointing to a well-organised unit.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League on December 7, 2021, when Real Madrid won 2-0 at the Bernabeu. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all but one of which were in the Champions League, Real Madrid won four times and Inter won none, with one match not producing a win for either side in that run. Madrid scored 11 goals across those five meetings and conceded just two.

Standings

Both Real Madrid and Inter Milan enter this Champions League fixture level on points, with each club sitting in first position in the standings at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: