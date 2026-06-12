World Cup - Grp. B San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Qatar and Switzerland will kick-off at 13 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Qatar vs Switzerland is available to watch live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Qatar and Switzerland open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns against each other in Group B, with the match taking place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

For Qatar, this fixture carries the weight of history. Four years after becoming the first host nation to lose all three group-stage matches, The Maroons arrive in North America having earned their place on merit, qualifying through the AFC's fourth-round playoff process. That distinction matters to this squad.

Under Julen Lopetegui, Qatar bring genuine attacking threats. Akram Afif and Almoez Ali form a dangerous partnership, and the team has developed a more expansive style since the 2022 tournament. They are the reigning Asian champions, and they carry that confidence into Group B.

Switzerland, by contrast, are experienced World Cup operators. Murat Yakin's side qualified as unbeaten group winners in UEFA qualifying, dropping just two goals across the entire campaign. Their core is built on the composure of Granit Xhaka in midfield and the reliability of Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi at the back.

The Rossocrociati's recent warm-up form has been mixed, and Qatar will sense an opportunity. Switzerland drew 0-0 with El Salvador in their final pre-tournament friendly, while Qatar themselves drew 1-1 with Australia days before the tournament began.

Group B also contains Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, meaning both sides know that dropping points in the opener could prove costly. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Qatar vs Switzerland live.

How to watch Qatar vs Switzerland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Qatar are managed by Julen Lopetegui. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Maroons ahead of this opener, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Switzerland are led by Murat Yakin. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the Rossocrociati, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Qatar head into this fixture with a difficult run of recent results, taking just one point from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with El Salvador on June 6. That followed a 1-0 defeat to Ireland in May and three losses across the FIFA Arab Cup in late 2025, including a 3-0 reverse against Tunisia. Qatar have struggled for goals and consistency across the five-game stretch.

Switzerland's recent record is more encouraging, though not without flaws. They drew 1-1 with Australia on June 6 in their final warm-up and beat Jordan 4-1 on May 31. Their five-game run also includes a 3-4 defeat to Germany in March, a result that exposed some defensive vulnerability. Across their last five matches, Switzerland scored seven goals and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record

QAT Last match SUI 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Switzerland 0 - 1 Qatar 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two nations is extremely limited. Only one previous meeting exists in the available data: a friendly in November 2018, in which Qatar won 1-0 away in Switzerland. That result makes Saturday's World Cup group stage encounter just the second documented meeting between the sides.

Standings

In Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Switzerland currently sit third in the standings, with Qatar fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Qatar vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: