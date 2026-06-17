Today's game between Portugal and DR Congo will kick-off at 17 Jun 2026, 18:00.

In the United Kingdom, Portugal vs DR Congo is available to watch live on BBC One and to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Portugal open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo at Houston Stadium in a Group K fixture that carries immediate weight for both sides. Roberto Martinez's squad arrive in North America as one of the tournament's most watched teams, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading a generation of Portuguese talent onto the global stage one more time.

Ronaldo has been vocal in the build-up, dismissing any doubts about his physical condition and promising to deliver for the Portuguese public. The 41-year-old captains a squad that has trained in Miami ahead of the tournament, and the group has been united in honouring the memory of Diogo Jota, with players wearing commemorative wristbands during sessions.

DR Congo, coached by Sebastien Desabre, arrive having secured their place in this expanded tournament through the Inter-Confederation play-offs. The Leopards are no strangers to the continental stage, but a World Cup group game against Portugal represents a significant test of where this generation stands.

In Group K, Portugal sit third in the standings while DR Congo occupy second place, meaning neither team can afford to start slowly. Three points from the opening fixture could shape the entire group dynamic.

Portugal head into the match in strong recent form, while DR Congo's pre-tournament preparation has produced mixed results. The contrast in momentum makes for a compelling opening encounter.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs DR Congo live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Portugal vs DR Congo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Portugal ahead of the Group K opener, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported within the squad at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team news picture becomes clearer.

For DR Congo, Sebastien Desabre is similarly yet to name a projected XI, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Further squad updates are expected in the days leading up to the fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal arrive in excellent shape, having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Nigeria on June 10, following a 2-1 win against Chile four days earlier. Martinez's side also beat the United States 2-0 in March and thrashed Armenia 9-1 in World Cup qualifying last November. A goalless draw with Mexico in March is the only blemish across that five-game run, during which Portugal scored 13 goals.

DR Congo's recent record is more uneven. Desabre's side lost their last pre-tournament friendly 2-1 to Chile on June 9, though they drew 0-0 with Denmark on June 3. Earlier in the year, they beat Jamaica 1-0 in the Inter-Confederation play-off and defeated Bermuda 2-0 in a friendly. A 1-0 defeat to Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January rounds out a five-game spell that produced two wins, one draw and two losses.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Portugal and DR Congo. This fixture will be the first recorded encounter between the two nations in the provided dataset.

Standings

In Group K, DR Congo currently sit second in the table while Portugal are placed third ahead of their opening fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: