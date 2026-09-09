Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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PSG vs Slovan Bratislava is available to watch live on TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain open their UEFA Champions League 2026/27 campaign at the Parc des Princes against Slovan Bratislava, as the back-to-back European champions begin their defence of the title they have won in each of the last two seasons.

Luis Enrique's side arrive under unexpected domestic pressure. Three Ligue 1 games without a win — including a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco that condemned them to their worst start to a season in 14 years — has cast an early shadow over a squad that lifted the Champions League trophy just months ago.

Goalkeeper Matvei Safonov faces scrutiny following a series of unconvincing performances, with Lucas Chevalier reportedly pushing for the number one spot. The uncertainty between the posts adds an unwanted subplot to what should be a confident European opener.

Fabian Ruiz, who won both the Champions League and the World Cup in 2026, enters the campaign with Ballon d'Or ambitions. Ousmane Dembele has gone further, publicly insisting the award will stay at PSG this year. The squad's confidence at an individual level contrasts sharply with the collective stutters in Ligue 1.

Slovan Bratislava arrive in Paris having qualified through the Champions League play-off round, defeating NK Celje across two legs. Yaya Toure's side have struggled domestically, losing two of their last three league games, and face a considerable step up in class against the reigning champions.

For all the turbulence surrounding PSG, the Parc des Princes remains a formidable fortress in Europe. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is expected to name Matvei Safonov in goal, with Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes forming the back line. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves are projected in midfield, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Yaya Toure's Slovan Bratislava are expected to line up with Dominik Takac in goal, backed by a back four of Sandro Cruz, Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, and Cesar Blackman. Rahim Ibrahim, Suleiman Camara, and Peter Pokorny are projected in midfield, with Christian Martinez, Tigran Barseghyan, and Andraz Sporar in attack. No injuries or suspensions are recorded for the away squad at this stage.

Form

PSG head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to Monaco in Ligue 1, a result that extended a difficult run of domestic form. Earlier in that sequence, they drew 2-2 with both Lille and Rennes before losing 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup. Their only win came against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, a 2-1 victory.

Slovan Bratislava arrive with two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five games, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda in the Slovak top flight. They did secure Champions League qualification by beating NK Celje 2-1 away from home, having drawn 1-1 in the first leg.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice previously, both in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League group stage. The most recent encounter was a 1-0 win for PSG at the Parc des Princes on November 3, 2011, while the first meeting in Bratislava on October 20, 2011 ended 0-0. PSG hold the superior record across both meetings, with one win and one draw.

Standings

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava enter Matchday 1 of the Champions League league phase, with the standings yet to reflect any results from the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: