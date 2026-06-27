World Cup - Grp. L New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Panama and England will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 22:00.

Gemini

In the United Kingdom, Panama vs England is available to watch live on free-to-air television. ITV holds the broadcast rights for this fixture, with coverage on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming platform. Viewers in Scotland can watch via STV and the STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

England close out their 2026 World Cup group stage campaign against Panama at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 27. The Group L finale gives Thomas Tuchel's side the chance to seal top spot and head into the Round of 32 with momentum.

England arrive at this fixture with four points from two games, a tally that already guarantees progress. Their 4-2 win over Croatia in Dallas was a statement of intent, but the goalless draw with Ghana in Foxborough left questions hanging over the squad. Harry Kane was man-marked out of the game and missed a gilt-edged late chance, while Anthony Gordon drew heavy criticism for his lack of impact on the left flank.

Tuchel has selection decisions to make in wide areas. Bukayo Saka continues to manage an achilles issue, with Noni Madueke expected to keep his place on the right. Marcus Rashford offers an option on the left, while Nico O'Reilly could come back into the defensive setup. Kane, despite his frustrations against Ghana, remains the focal point up front with 81 goals in 116 caps for his country.

Panama, by contrast, are already eliminated. Thomas Christiansen's side lost 1-0 to both Ghana and Croatia, and this fixture at MetLife Stadium will be their final appearance at this World Cup. They have shown resilience in defeat, holding possession and creating chances against Ghana before conceding a 95th-minute goal, but converting those chances has been the problem throughout.

The only previous meeting between these two nations ended 6-1 to England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a match in which Kane scored a hat-trick. The MetLife Stadium encounter is unlikely to carry the same scoreline, but Panama will be determined to avoid a repeat humiliation in their farewell.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Panama vs England live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Panama vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Christiansen has not confirmed a starting lineup for Panama ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Thomas Tuchel is in a similar position for England, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions currently available. Tuchel has had the benefit of a largely fit squad throughout the group stage, though Bukayo Saka has been managing an ongoing achilles issue. Team news for both sides will be updated as it is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Panama head into this match having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 World Cup defeat to Croatia on June 23, which followed an earlier 1-0 loss to Ghana at the same tournament. A 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 4-2 friendly win over the Dominican Republic also featured in that run, with a 6-2 loss to Brazil the sharpest setback. Panama scored six goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

England's recent record is considerably stronger, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 0-0 World Cup draw with Ghana on June 23, which followed a 4-2 World Cup win over Croatia on June 17. Back-to-back friendly victories over Costa Rica (3-0) and New Zealand (1-0) also feature in that run, with a 1-0 defeat to Japan in March the only loss. England scored eight goals and conceded three across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

PAN Last match ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win England 6 - 1 Panama 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These two sides have met just once in their history. England beat Panama 6-1 in a World Cup group stage fixture on June 24, 2018, with England as the home side in Nizhny Novgorod. That single meeting is the only confirmed fixture between the two nations.

Standings

In Group L, England currently sit top of the table, while Panama are fourth and bottom after the opening two rounds of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Panama vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



