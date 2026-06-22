World Cup - Grp. I New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Norway and Senegal will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 01:00.

Norway vs Senegal is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on ITV1 and ITVX, with coverage also available in Scotland via STV and STV Player. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Norway and Senegal meet in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday, June 22. The stakes are already significant after just one round of fixtures.

Norway arrived at this tournament with genuine ambition, and their opener justified it. Erling Haaland scored twice as Stale Solbakken's side beat Iraq 4-1 at Gillette Stadium, a result that announced their return to the World Cup stage after a 28-year absence with considerable authority.

Senegal's campaign began with more difficulty. The Lions of Teranga were competitive in the first half against France but were undone after the break, with Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise combining to seal a 3-1 win for Les Bleus. Pape Thiaw's side will need a sharper response here.

The consequences of defeat for Senegal are stark. A loss at MetLife Stadium would leave them needing a win against Iraq on June 26 just to stay in contention, with no margin for error. Norway, by contrast, can press for a second straight victory knowing it would effectively guarantee their place in the next round.

Both squads carry serious Premier League and European pedigree. Martin Odegaard and Haaland anchor a Norway side that looks capable of going deep in this tournament. Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Idrissa Gana Gueye give Senegal the experienced spine to respond.

MetLife Stadium, which will host the World Cup Final on July 19, provides the backdrop for a fixture that could shape the group's final standings. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Norway vs Senegal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Stale Solbakken names a strong Norway XI, with Orjan Nyland in goal behind a back four of Kristoffer Ajer, David Moller Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, and Torbjorn Heggem. Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge anchor the midfield alongside Fredrik Aursnes, with Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Sorloth leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for Norway.

Pape Thiaw's Senegal line up with Edouard Mendy in goal and a defence built around Kalidou Koulibaly, with Malick Diouf, Krepin Diatta, and Moussa Niakhate completing the back line. Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, and Idrissa Gana Gueye form the midfield, while Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, and Ismaila Sarr start in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Senegal. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Norway come into this fixture with three wins and two draws from their last five matches, their only defeat a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in a March friendly. Their most recent outing was the 4-1 dismantling of Iraq in their World Cup opener on June 16, and they also claimed a 3-1 win over Sweden in a June friendly. A 1-1 draw with Morocco and a goalless stalemate with Switzerland complete the sequence, a run that shows Norway scoring freely while conceding sparingly across the five games.

Senegal have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 defeat to France in the World Cup group stage on June 16. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia and lost 3-2 to the United States in May friendlies. Their wins came against Gambia (3-1) and Peru (2-0) in March, showing that Senegal can be clinical when conditions suit them, though their recent form against stronger opposition has been inconsistent.





Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last match SEN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Senegal 2 - 1 Norway 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These two sides have met just once in the available record. Senegal beat Norway 2-1 in a friendly played on March 1, 2006, in a match staged on Senegalese soil. That single meeting offers limited context for what unfolds at MetLife Stadium on Monday, though it does confirm Senegal have at least one win against their Group I opponents.

Standings

In Group I, Norway currently sit top of the table following their opening win, while Senegal are third after their defeat to France.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs Senegal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: