World Cup - Quarter Finals Miami Stadium

Today's game between Norway and England will kick-off at 11 Jul 2026, 22:00.

Gemini

Norway vs England is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Norway and England meet at Miami Stadium on Saturday in a World Cup quarter-final that will decide who advances to the last four. Staale Solbakken's side have been one of the tournament's most compelling stories, while Thomas Tuchel's England arrive as favourites with a point to prove.

Erling Haaland has been the central figure in Norway's run to the last eight. The Manchester City striker scored a late brace to eliminate Brazil in the round of 16, having already netted in both group stage matches against Iraq and Senegal before delivering the winner against Ivory Coast in the last 32. His record in qualifying, 16 goals across eight matches, set the tone for what was to come.

But Norway are not built around one player alone. Solbakken has assembled a squad with genuine depth and collective quality, and their ability to grind out results on the road — beating Brazil and Ivory Coast away from home — speaks to a team that knows how to win when it matters.

England arrive in Miami having beaten Mexico 3-2 in their last-16 tie, though the win came at a cost. A sickness bug has spread through Tuchel's camp, with Declan Rice missing two consecutive training sessions and his participation in serious doubt. Jarell Quansah also serves a suspension, leaving Tuchel with real selection decisions to make at the back.

Jude Bellingham has been the creative heartbeat of England's campaign, and Harry Kane has been in the form of his career, silencing past criticism about his performances at major tournaments. Their combined threat gives England a genuine cutting edge against any defence in the competition.

Haaland, for his part, has publicly placed the pressure on England, describing them as clear favourites despite Norway's impressive run. Whether that is tactical mind games or genuine modesty, the question of how Tuchel's defence handles the world's most dangerous striker will define the match.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Norway vs England, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Norway vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Norway head into the quarter-final without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns. Solbakken's projected XI features Oerjan Nyland in goal, with a back four of Kristoffer Ajer, David Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, and Torbjoern Heggem. Sander Berge and Patrick Berg sit in midfield alongside Martin Odegaard, with Antonio Nusa supporting Erling Haaland and Alexander Soerloth in attack.

England face a more complicated picture ahead of kick-off. Jordan Henderson is listed as injured, while Jarell Quansah is suspended and will miss the match. Tuchel's projected XI shows Djed Spence at right-back alongside Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, and Daniel Burn in defence, with Jordan Pickford in goal. Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, and Declan Rice are named in midfield, though Rice's availability remains uncertain after he missed two training sessions with illness. Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon support Harry Kane in attack. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 14 J. Henderson

26 J. Quansah

Form

Norway arrive with four wins from their last five World Cup matches. Their only defeat in that run came against France, who beat them 4-1 in the group stage. They have won every match since, beating Senegal 3-2, Ivory Coast 1-2, and Brazil 1-2 in the round of 16. Across those five fixtures, Norway have scored 10 goals and conceded 10. Their most recent results suggest a more controlled defensive approach, even if the overall numbers remain level.

England have been the more consistent side across the same period, winning four and drawing one of their last five. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw with Ghana in the group stage. They beat Croatia 4-2, Panama 2-0, DR Congo 2-1, and Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16. England have scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded five, with their attack producing at a steady rate throughout the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins England 1 - 0 Norway

Norway 0 - 1 England 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2





The two nations have met just twice in the last 15 years, both in friendlies. The most recent encounter came in September 2014, when England won 1-0 at home. Before that, Norway hosted England in May 2012 and lost 1-0. England have won both meetings on record here, though neither carried competitive weight.

Standings

Norway finished second in Group I, while England topped Group L to advance to the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: