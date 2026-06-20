Today's game between Netherlands and Sweden will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Netherlands vs Sweden is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Netherlands face Sweden in a Group F fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the match taking place at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, June 20.

Ronald Koeman's side are under pressure after being held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their opener at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The Dutch led but were pegged back late, and they arrive in Houston sitting third in the group.

Sweden could not have asked for a better start. Graham Potter's side dismantled Tunisia 5-1 in their first outing, with Viktor Gyökeres among the scorers in a performance that made the rest of the group take notice. They come into this match top of Group F.

Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders carry the creative responsibility for the Netherlands, and Koeman will demand a sharper, more decisive display than the one that let Japan back into the game. Crysencio Summerville, who scored in the opener, adds pace and directness from wide areas.

For Sweden, the task is to prove that the Tunisia result was no fluke. Gyökeres, Anthony Elanga, and Benjamin Nygren form an attack with genuine speed, and Potter will want his side to press their early group advantage with another controlled performance.

A win for either side would put them in a strong position ahead of the final group game. A draw keeps the group wide open. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands vs Sweden live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman has no fresh injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this match, though the Netherlands carry notable absentees into the tournament. The projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Virgil van Dijk and Micky van de Ven at the heart of defence, and a midfield built around Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch. Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville are named in the attacking unit alongside Donyell Malen.

Graham Potter has no injury or suspension concerns to report for Sweden. The projected XI lines up with Kristoffer Nordfeldt in goal, a back four including Victor Nilsson Lindelöf and Isak Hien, and Viktor Gyökeres leading the attack alongside Anthony Elanga and Benjamin Nygren. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 26 Q. Timber Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands arrive with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 2-2 draw with Japan in their World Cup opener on June 14, which followed a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan. The Dutch also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in a pre-tournament friendly. Across the five matches, Koeman's side have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Sweden's recent form reads three wins, one draw, and one loss from five. The standout result is the 5-1 win over Tunisia in their World Cup opener on June 15. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Greece and lost 3-1 to Norway in friendlies, though they won both World Cup qualifying matches against Poland, 3-2, and Ukraine, winning 3-1 away. Sweden have scored 14 goals across their last five games and conceded nine.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2017, when the Netherlands won 2-0 in a World Cup qualifying fixture. Across the five most recent meetings on record, the Netherlands hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Sweden's one, with one draw. Their most commanding result in the dataset was a 4-1 victory in a European Championship qualifier in October 2010.

Standings

In Group F, Sweden currently sit top of the table, while the Netherlands are in third place heading into this second round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: