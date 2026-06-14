Today's game between Netherlands and Japan will kick-off at 14 Jun 2026, 21:00.

Netherlands vs Japan is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams available via ITVX and STV Player. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Netherlands and Japan open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Sunday, June 14, in what is the Group F curtain-raiser at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ronald Koeman's Oranje arrive in North America with serious ambitions. They went unbeaten through UEFA qualifying Group G, winning six and drawing two, and have lost just once since the summer of 2024. The Dutch are a team that has come close to World Cup glory before — three runner-up finishes — and this generation believes it has the quality to go further.

Japan, meanwhile, are not here to make up the numbers. Hajime Moriyasu has built a cohesive, tactically disciplined side that has lost just twice in the past two years. Their pre-tournament form has been exceptional, with five wins from their last five matches, including a 1-0 victory over England at Wembley in March.

The Samurai Blue have absorbed a significant blow, however. Captain Wataru Endo, the Liverpool midfielder who was central to Japan's engine room, has withdrawn from the squad entirely due to injury and retired from international football. His absence reshapes Japan's midfield picture considerably ahead of their opening fixture.

With Sweden and Tunisia also in Group F, both sides know that dropping points in Texas could have serious consequences. The stakes are high, the quality is genuine, and AT&T Stadium — the largest venue at this tournament with a seated capacity of 94,000 — provides a fitting stage.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Netherlands vs Japan live.

How to watch Netherlands vs Japan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman names a settled projected XI for the Netherlands, with Bart Verbruggen in goal behind a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, and Micky van de Ven. Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, and Tijjani Reijnders are set to form the midfield trio, with Cody Gakpo, Crysencio Summerville, and Donyell Malen leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported in the Dutch camp.

For Japan, Hajime Moriyasu's projected XI sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, and Hiroki Ito in defence alongside Junya Ito. Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura, Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo, and Ao Tanaka complete the outfield shape, with Ayase Ueda leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are listed, though the confirmed absence of captain Wataru Endo — who has withdrawn from the squad and retired from international football — is a notable blow to Japan's midfield. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning three, drawing one, and losing one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan on June 8, while they also beat Norway 2-1 and thrashed Lithuania 4-0 in World Cup qualification. A 1-1 draw with Ecuador and a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in a June 3 friendly represent the only dropped points across that run. The Dutch have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Japan arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches without conceding a single goal in four of them. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Iceland on May 31. They also beat England 1-0 at Wembley in March, defeated Scotland 1-0, and recorded a 3-0 win over Bolivia and a 2-0 win over Ghana in November 2025. Japan have scored seven goals and conceded none across that five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 in a friendly in November 2013, with the Netherlands hosting. Before that, the Dutch claimed a 1-0 group stage victory over Japan at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and won 3-0 in a friendly in September 2009. Across the three recorded meetings, the Netherlands have won two and drawn one, with Japan yet to claim a victory against the Oranje.

Standings

In Group F, Japan currently sit top of the standings ahead of the opening round of matches, with the Netherlands in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: