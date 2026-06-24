Today's game between Morocco and Haiti will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Gemini

Morocco vs Haiti is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC Two and via BBC iPlayer. You can also stream the match through the BBC Sport website.

Morocco and Haiti close out their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C campaigns on Wednesday, June 24, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. For Morocco, it is a chance to confirm top-two qualification. For Haiti, it is a final curtain on a historic tournament appearance.

The Atlas Lions have been composed and difficult to break down throughout the group stage. A 1-1 draw with Brazil at MetLife Stadium was followed by a narrow 1-0 victory over Scotland, with PSV striker Ismael Saibari on the scoresheet in both matches. Mohamed Ouahbi's side have not conceded from open play and carry genuine momentum into this fixture.

Haiti's adventure ends here regardless of the result, but Sebastien Migne's side have made an impression. Les Grenadiers qualified for their first World Cup since 1974 and have shown spirit across both matches, even if the results — a 1-0 defeat to Scotland and a 3-0 loss to Brazil — did not fully reflect their efforts.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has been one of Haiti's standout performers, while Wilson Isidor provides pace and a genuine threat on the break. Morocco's Achraf Hakimi remains the structural anchor at right-back, driving attacks and organising the defensive shape.

Morocco need only a point to be certain of progression, though a win from Brazil against Scotland in the simultaneous fixture would confirm their place regardless. The Atlas Lions are unlikely to take risks, but they have the quality to win this comfortably.

For everything you need to watch this Group C finale live, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Morocco vs Haiti with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi is expected to name an unchanged side. The projected XI reads: Yassine Bounou; Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Achraf Hakimi; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the squad.

Haiti coach Sebastien Migne is expected to line up with: Johny Placide; Martin Experience, Hannes Delcroix, Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade; Don Deedson Louicius, Danley Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for Les Grenadiers at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Morocco arrive in Atlanta with three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Scotland on June 19, with Ismael Saibari scoring the only goal. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Brazil in their World Cup opener on June 13. In their pre-tournament friendlies, Morocco beat Madagascar 4-0 and Burundi 5-0, and drew 1-1 with Norway. Across those five matches, the Atlas Lions scored 12 goals and conceded just two, keeping a clean sheet in three of them.

Haiti's recent record shows one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 3-0 defeat to Brazil on June 20, following a 1-0 loss to Scotland on June 14. Their standout result in the sequence was a 4-0 win over New Zealand in a pre-tournament friendly on June 3. A 1-1 draw with Iceland and a 1-2 defeat to Peru round out the five matches. Migne's side scored six goals and conceded seven across that run.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Morocco and Haiti is available in the current dataset. There are no recorded previous meetings between the two sides on record here, making this fixture a first between the nations at this level.

Standings

In Group C, Morocco currently sit second and Haiti fourth ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Morocco vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



