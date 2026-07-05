World Cup - Final Stage Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and England will kick-off at 6 Jul 2026, 01:00.

Gemini

Mexico vs England is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One, with a free live stream also available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Mexico and England meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at Mexico City Stadium, with Javier Aguirre's side looking to use home advantage to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in a generation.

El Tri arrive at this stage with a perfect record. Four wins from four in the tournament proper, with a clean sheet in every one of them, have made Mexico the most complete side in the competition so far. Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez led the charge in a 2-0 win over Ecuador in the last 32, continuing a run that stretches back to a 5-1 pre-tournament friendly win over Serbia.

England's route here has been far messier. Thomas Tuchel's side needed a Harry Kane brace in the final 15 minutes to beat DR Congo 2-1, a result that followed a 0-0 draw with Ghana in the group stage. The Three Lions have goals in them — Kane has five in the tournament — but the defensive structure has looked fragile at times.

The setting adds another layer of difficulty for England. Mexico City sits at 2,200 metres above sea level, and the effects on visiting players have been well-documented in the build-up. Reports that England were using unconventional methods to cope with the altitude prompted a wry response from Jordan Henderson, though Tuchel acknowledged the conditions present a genuine physical challenge.

Mexico fans have not made England's preparation any easier. Supporters gathered outside the England team hotel in the early hours, using drums, trumpets, and fireworks in an apparent attempt to disrupt sleep before the match. Tuchel insists his players remain focused.

Declan Rice, who was forced to play at right-back against DR Congo and picked up hamstring tightness, is a concern for England. Reece James has also missed training and remains a major doubt. Mexico, by contrast, report no injury or suspension issues and go into the tie with their strongest options available.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Mexico vs England live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Mexico vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre names a settled Mexico side with no confirmed injuries or suspensions. His projected XI reads: Jose Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Romo, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones.

Thomas Tuchel has no confirmed absences from his squad list, though the fitness of Declan Rice — who picked up hamstring tightness while playing out of position at right-back against DR Congo — will be monitored closely. Reece James and Jarell Quansah have also been dealing with hamstring and ankle problems respectively. Tuchel's projected XI is: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one. That solitary goal came in a 5-1 pre-tournament friendly win over Serbia. Since then, Aguirre's side have been watertight, keeping clean sheets in all four World Cup matches including a 2-0 win over Ecuador on 1 July and a 1-0 group stage victory over South Korea.

England have won four of their last five, with a 0-0 draw against Ghana the only dropped points. Their most recent result was the 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo on 1 July. Tuchel's side also beat Croatia 4-2 on matchday one and defeated Panama 2-0. Across those five matches, England scored nine goals and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins England 3 - 1 Mexico

England 4 - 0 Mexico 1 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head data, with England winning both. The more recent fixture was a 3-1 England win on 24 May 2010, while a 4-0 victory on 25 May 2001 makes it seven goals scored and one conceded across both meetings. Both matches were friendlies played in England. This round of 16 tie is the first competitive meeting between the two nations in the dataset.

Standings

Mexico topped Group A, while England finished first in Group L.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: