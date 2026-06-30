World Cup - Final Stage Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and Ecuador will kick-off at 1 Jul 2026, 02:00.

Gemini

Mexico vs Ecuador is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams on ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Mexico host Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture, with a place in the last 16 on the line for both nations.

Javier Aguirre's side arrive in the knockout rounds without having conceded a single goal across their three group games. They beat South Africa, South Korea and Czechia to finish top of Group A, and carry a six-game winning streak into this contest. The winners will face either England or DR Congo in the Round of 16.

Ecuador's path here was far less straightforward. Sebastián Beccacece's side drew a blank in their first two group matches, failing to score against Ivory Coast or Curaçao. Their tournament was rescued by a 2-1 win over Germany in the final group game, a result that ended a nine-match run without a victory against European opposition and sent them through as the fourth-best third-placed finisher.

In a significant development ahead of kick-off, Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has been named Ecuador's new captain after Enner Valencia stepped down from the role mid-tournament. The veteran striker handed over the armband in an emotional squad meeting following Ecuador's progression to the knockout stages.

Mexico carry the weight of expectation as co-hosts. They have lost just one of 12 World Cup games on home soil, and Aguirre's squad has conceded only twice across their last 11 outings. The question is whether that defensive record holds against an Ecuador side that has not conceded two or more goals in any of their last 26 matches.

For Ecuador, this is only the second time in their history they have reached the World Cup knockout rounds. Their only previous appearance at this stage ended in a 1-0 defeat to England in 2006. Nilson Angulo, who has scored in three of his last six international appearances, could be the player to make the difference.

Read on for full details on how to watch Mexico vs Ecuador live, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre names a projected XI of Jose Rangel, Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Julian Quinones, Erik Lira, Roberto Alvarado, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez and Raul Jimenez. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Mexico at this stage. Aguirre has a full squad to choose from, though 17-year-old Gilberto Mora — who made history as the youngest Mexico player ever to start a World Cup match in the win over Czechia — is expected to feature from the bench rather than in the starting XI.

For Ecuador, Sebastian Beccacece's projected XI reads: Hernan Galindez, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, Alan Franco, Nilson Angulo, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite, John Yeboah, Gonzalo Plata and Enner Valencia. No injury or suspension concerns have been confirmed for the away side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if official information changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico arrive in the knockout rounds in exceptional form, winning all five of their last matches across World Cup and friendly competition. Their record across those five games reads five wins from five, with 11 goals scored and just one conceded. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Czechia at the World Cup on June 25, and they also beat South Korea 1-0 and South Africa 2-0 in the group stage. Earlier warm-up results included a 5-1 friendly win over Serbia and a 1-0 victory against Australia.

Ecuador's last five matches produced a mixed but ultimately encouraging picture heading into the knockout rounds. They won three, drew one and lost one — a 1-0 group-stage defeat to Ivory Coast on June 14. Their most recent result was the 2-1 win over Germany on June 25, which secured their progression. They drew 0-0 with Curaçao and won friendlies against Guatemala (3-0) and Saudi Arabia (2-1). Ecuador have not conceded in two of their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides met most recently in October 2025, drawing 1-1 in a friendly. Before that, they played out a goalless draw at Copa America in July 2024. Across the last five meetings, Mexico have won two, Ecuador have won one, and two matches have ended level — Mexico won 3-2 in a 2019 friendly, while Ecuador won 3-2 when the sides met in October 2021.

Standings

Mexico finished first in Group A, while Ecuador ended the group stage in third place in Group E.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Ecuador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: