How to watch Malaga vs Racing Santander with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio La Rosaleda

Malaga host Racing Santander at Estadio La Rosaleda on Sunday, November 8, in a LaLiga fixture that pits two sides battling at the wrong end of the table against each other.

Malaga sit bottom of the division and have struggled badly for consistency this season. Juan Funes's side have won just once in their last five league outings and shipped nine goals across those matches, making defensive solidity their most pressing concern.

Racing Santander arrive having suffered a chastening 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in their previous league fixture, a result that left Jose Lopez's side in 16th place. The visitors have conceded heavily in recent weeks and will need a significant improvement to take anything from this trip south.

Neither side can afford too many more slip-ups. Malaga have scored just twice in their last five league games, and with confidence fragile throughout the squad, finding a cutting edge will be as important as shoring up defensively.

For Racing, the mood around the club has been mixed. A Copa del Rey win over Ribadesella CF offered some respite, but league form remains the priority and the goals-against column makes for uncomfortable reading.

This fixture has the feel of a six-pointer for both clubs, with the gap between safety and real danger potentially narrowing or widening significantly by full time at La Rosaleda.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Malaga vs Racing Santander live.

Live stream options for Malaga vs Racing Santander are listed below.

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